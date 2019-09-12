Wrong-Way Collision Is Deadliest Accident in Recent Minnesota History

Amery, WI -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/12/2019 --The crash occurred in Eyota, which is located 85 miles southeast of the Twin Cities and east of Rochester, Minnesota. The collision caused the deaths of six different people, including an 11-year-old child. The accident happened in the early hours of a Friday morning earlier this month. While the collision only involved two vehicles, Minnesota State Patrol officers emphasized the severity of the crash. Indeed, law enforcement officials described it as the deadliest accident in the state since 2010.



The collision occurred just after 1:30 a.m. on Interstate 90. The wrong-way driver in a 2008 Ford Focus crashed into a 2005 Chrysler Sebring. Each of the vehicles contained three occupants, and all of the people involved in the accident died. Minnesota State Patrol officers indicated that a majority, if not all, of the occupants were not wearing seatbelts. Officers did not know whether the 11-year-old car accident victim had been wearing a seatbelt. The head-on crash caused one of the vehicles to start on fire. While the collision remains under investigation, officials are seeking to determine how the wrong-way vehicle entered Interstate 90. Investigators also plan to establish whether either driver was intoxicated at the time of the crash.



A 26-year-old male victim drove the Sebring, which contained a 47-year-old and 23-year-old passenger. A 54-year-old woman drove the Ford Focus, a vehicle that contained a 29-year-old woman passenger and the 11-year-old child. The occupants in the Ford Focus resided in Wisconsin, while the Sebring occupants lived in Minnesota.



According to Minnesota personal injury and wrongful death attorney Erik M. Bergmanis, wrong-way accidents often are deadly. Bergmanis also emphasized the importance of seeking legal representation after being involved in a wrong-way or head-on crash. As he explained, "although liability might seem obvious, comparative fault can play a role in limiting a plaintiff's recovery." Indeed, "while wrong-way drivers often are responsible for crashes, other drivers also may have been negligent in some capacity."



The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) identifies wrong-way collisions as some of the most serious types of crashes on highways. In most wrong-way accident cases, driver impairment is a major factor. While alcohol impairment frequently can cause wrong-way collisions, impairment from fatigue also can occur. The recent accident south of Minneapolis highlights the severity of wrong-way crashes on highways. Indeed, these crashes often are deadly given that vehicles travel at high speeds on Interstate 90 and other highways.