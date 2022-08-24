Fort Lee, NJ -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/24/2022 --Settlement Funding Associates, an advocate to the settlement process with the injured party and its family members, the insurance representative, plaintiff and defense attorneys, is experienced with wrongful death structured settlements in Jersey City, Hackensack, Roseland, Cherry Hill, Fort Lee, and the surrounding areas. They've seen many of these cases at their offices and can help provide guidance in getting a wrongful death structured settlement finalized.



There are only specific people that can file for wrongful death, and those are limited to someone who has suffered damages as a result of the death. Typically, the person filing the claim would be the same person who is in charge of the deceased's assets and estate, however, there are other possible parties that can also file the claim, depending on the state.



Immediate family members are at the top of the list and include the deceased person's spouse as well as the children of the couple. In some cases, the parents of unmarried children who die can also file a wrongful death claim. Some states allow financial dependents or domestic partners to also file wrongful death claims. Additionally, the death of a fetus can sometimes qualify as a wrongful death case and the parents can file a wrongful death claim.



In a few cases, more distant family members can file a wrongful death claim. For example, grandparents of a deceased person may be allowed to file a wrongful death claim if they were guardians to the deceased.



