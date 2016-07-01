WSD Resource Receives ABA Silver Stevie Award for Website Design

Charleston, SC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/01/2016 --WSD Resource, a successful website development firm, recently won the highly prestigious Silver Stevie® Award for outstanding design and development for a client's website.



The award recognized the development and implementation of the website for North Mill Equipment Finance LLC, located in Norwalk, CT, a financial lender for equipment loans and leases to small businesses and sole proprietorships. The website allows North Mill to extend its brand and give customers and agents alike greater access to financial solutions.



Since 2002, Stevie® Awards have been given to companies and individuals in over 60 countries, recognizing top achievements. The 14th Annual American Business Awards program was held on June 20, 2016, in New York City, where the site won a Silver Award in the Accounting and Financial Services category. With thousands of entries, judges narrowed down each category by examining various areas of innovation, creativity, and effectiveness. Through this task, the site designed by WSD Resource for North Mill was a finalist and awarded the Silver Stevie® in the category.



WSD Resource is proud their client, North Mill, was the recipient of this award, which exemplifies the dedication and creativity of its team members. A full service website design and development provider, WSD offers multiple channels for website creation and brand recognition. Experience and in-depth marketing are two main advantages WSD brings to any project, which generates success for any launch of a client's website.



Founded in 2005, WSD continues to excel in all facets of website development. The main reason for this excellence is the experience and skill set of the team members at WSD. The commitment by management to outstanding customer service can be seen throughout the organization, enabling the company to be a true industry leader.



With a national footprint, WSD brings clients winning advantages. Reaching far beyond the typical website platform, WSD provides mobile app design, content management, ecommerce store front design, and search engine optimization (SEO). With the burgeoning mobile device market, WSD specializes in connecting mobile users to business websites and applications with site development.



With a passion for establishing a client's online presence, WSD focuses on critical components of SEO, going further than typical website developers. Paying attention to critical details like site traffic, conversion rates, and brand awareness are major components of WSD's devotion to a client's success for the launch of their site and beyond.



For more information about WSD Resource and to see examples of completed projects, visit http://www.WSDResource.com.



About WSD Resource

WSD Resource has two significant advantages over many traditional design firms - Experience and Marketing. Most of our team has been in the design and online marketing industry for the past 10 years. We have worked in every major vertical market and in most development environments.



Our industry recognized website development services deliver leading graphic designs and functionality. With a client base representing all industries and serving a national audience, we have the experience to lead your team through the exciting process of creating your online 'brand' and launching a new, dynamic presentation of your company.



About The Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards, The International Business Awards, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service, and the new Stevie Awards for Great Employers. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide.



Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.



About North Mills Equipment Finance

Previously known as Equilease Financial Services, the company was re-branded North Mill Equipment Finance in 2012 and capitalized with institutional equity. Evolving and growing throughout its 60 year history, today North Mill is a leading commercial lender serving small businesses all over the nation.



As a premier lender with a national footprint, North Mill works with third-party referral (TPR) agents to finance "small-ticket" equipment commercial leases and loans ranging from $10,000 to $250,000 in value. The company works with A – D credits, finances many types of assets, and is an "application only" lender.



View the award-winning website at http://www.nmef.com



