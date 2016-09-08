Bronx, NY -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/08/2016 --WTB (Where They Believe) Music have merged with Bakboard, the newest method of street urban marketing promotion. Al Pizarro and Manny Gerald struck a deal with Mack Smart, owner of Bakboard. Bakboard is the invention of Mack Smart and he has been using this new method in advertising different products and companies for the last several years. It caught the attention of Al Pizarro who saw it as another means of promoting their current release UPTOWN by TEEZY MONEY. After both partners discussed the possibility of joining forces they debuted Bakboard at the DJ Times DJ EXPO at the Taj Mahal in Atlantic City. Mack, Al and Manny are planning out the next steps in this joint venture, making sure that the effectiveness of this digital walking billboard can be used ASAP.



Mack Smart quotes "Our Bakboard can advertise your product at various locations and you can have a GPS tracking to confirm that they are at said locations, hitting the most congested and commercial parts of any city". Bakboard will post QR codes on the bakboard device for people to download from their phones or they can simply call for info or go to the website on the advertisement. Right now you will see the ad for the "UPTOWN" the Teezy Money single on the device. Even though this is a small company we can expect a lot of calls when people start seeing them in the streets. The Bakboard can now be hired for that more accurate micro marketing on the streets. Their team of people are waiting to hit your city.



So if you want more information call Bakboard at 646-571-5862, website www.Bakboard.com.



You can also go to the www.wtbmusic.com website, email info@wtbmusic.com or call 917-677-3339. BAKBOARD "Street Team Urban Marketing with a twist" Price will vary according to city location and hours needed. Discount available if you are doing multiple cities.