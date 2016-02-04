WtCI Helps Drive Investments to Canada Through Business Immigration

Toronto, ON -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/04/2016 --Named by Forbes as one of the top five countries for running a business and quality of life, Canada also boasts low corporate taxes, transparent bookkeeping and a warm and welcomed reception in dealings with other countries. Welcome to Canada Investments (WtCI) is a successful Canadian Federal Company that caters primarily to seasonal business professionals considering business immigration to Canada.



The Canadian government selects business class immigrants based on their ability to become quickly economically established and make their contribution to the prosperity of current and future Canada.



Business immigrants are people who can invest in, or start businesses in Canada and are expected to support the development of a strong and prosperous Canadian economy. However, not every business will qualify. This is why WtCI's advice and insight usually make the difference between a failure and success for those wishing to move to Canada for business.



Canada has been traditionally considered a haven for business investors and those willing to immigrate with their families using the Business Immigration Stream. However, in 2014 and 2015 there were major changes to immigration laws that abolished whole categories of business immigration and made the process both lengthy (five years on average) and demanding, in terms of the financial wealth and investment required (well exceeding $1.5 million).



WtCI works with the most successful financial advisors and licensed Canadian business immigration professionals thus making it a one-stop solution for serious investors willing to immigrate to Canada. Additionally, the group provides a thorough immigration-related expertise on the suitability of Canadian businesses and can assist clients in immigration to Canada considerably faster than what it would take an average investor.



Reasons to move to Canada:



- Impressive economic growth and health of economy: According to Forbes magazine, Canada has been rated as the one with the best conditions for doing business among other G-20 countries. The Canadian economy is strong and investors are optimistic about years to come.



- Low taxes and reasonable business overhead costs: Compared to other G-7 countries, Canada offers significantly lower taxes for businesses. According to KPMG, Canada is the most tax competitive country among the developed G-7 countries.



- Strong government support for research and innovation: Not only has Canada top-notch research & development opportunities with highly qualified work force but also can federal and provincial tax credits return to investors around 30 percent of their investments into R&D.



- Enviable quality of life and health care system: For decades, Canada has been ranking on top globally, and its quality of life almost became proverbial.



For more information, visit the website: www.welcome-canada.com



