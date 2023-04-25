WTMP's Leadboomerang Is Now Fully Integrated with Solatech

Arnold, MO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/25/2023 --Window Treatment Marketing Pros (WTMP) is thrilled to announce the full integration of their proprietary LeadBoomerang tool with Solatech, a leading provider of software solutions for the window treatment industry.



This integration is a significant milestone for WTMP, further demonstrating their commitment to providing the best possible tools and services to window treatment and awning companies. The seamless integration of LeadBoomerang and Solatech will enable users to capture, track, and manage leads from various sources, including their website, chat widgets, Google and Facebook ads, and more.



What is LeadBoomerang?

LeadBoomerang is a powerful lead tracking tool by WTMP designed exclusively for window treatment and awning companies. The system enables users to monitor and manage leads across multiple sources, allowing for better communication and sales funnel management.



What is Solatech?

Solatech is a leading provider of software solutions for the window treatment industry, with a suite of tools that simplify routine tasks related to ordering and measuring products. The integration of Solatech and LeadBoomerang offers users a comprehensive system that streamlines the entire sales funnel, from lead capture to order processing.





We are excited to partner with Solatech to bring even more value to our clients and improve their experience with our company," said William Hanke, CEO of Window Treatment Marketing Pros. "This integration will allow our clients to manage their sales funnel more efficiently and accurately, resulting in better customer satisfaction and increased sales.