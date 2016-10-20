WWII Board Game, Battle Command, to Launch Kickstarter Crowdfunding Campaign

Dublin, Ireland -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/20/2016 --Battle Command is a new strategy-combat board game that has been in development for the past five years. Now nearing completion, creator Brian Wickham is launching a Kickstarter crowdfunding campaign to generate the remaining funds needed to bring the game to market.



The game is set during WWII, with players choosing to represent Axis or Allied countries. Depending on which side they choose, they will have different mission requirements that they must accomplish in order to win the game. Mirroring history, Germany begins the game with an advantage that other players must act quickly to overcome.



The game includes two game boards that interact throughout the game. Players accumulate resources on the strategy board and attack other players on the battle board. This combines two elements of classic battle strategy games for a new approach that is unique in this area of gaming.



"Having a mix of both strategic and tactical battles in the same game brings together fans of both types to duke it out for control of Europe," commented one review. "The use of the box as a holder is aesthetic and clever and the attention to details in the tanks and rules adds to the realism of the game."



A game of deep strategy, Battle Command is ideally suited to experienced players. Battle Command can accommodate two to six players. As the game unfolds, each turn plays out differently, resulting in remarkably different play during each playthrough, so players can enjoy this game over and over again without experiencing repetition.



Breaking away from other battle strategy games, Battle Command will include paratrooper pieces. These pieces will be dropped to the battle board from above, thus creating battles wherever they land. This adds an element of chance to the game, making it more interesting and exciting for the players.



At the time of this release, the Kickstarter campaign has not yet launched. The campaign has a goal of €25,000, which will contribute to the development of paratrooper game pieces, American troops and missions, creation of replica vehicles, finalizing the design of the game boards and packaging, "final playtestng" to come out, and the first round of game production. The final game is expected to be released in February 2017. It is expected to sell for €85.



Donors can contribute to the campaign from as little as €5. For €10, backers will receive a replica tank from the game. At €20, contributors will receive a Battle Command t-shirt. Starting at €49, backers will receive a copy of the game when it is ultimately released in 2017.



About Brian Wickham

Inventor Brian Wickham is a Business graduate from Portobello College in Dublin. With a passion for board games such as Risk, Colditz, and Warhammer, Wickham has always wanted to design and produce his own version of a game within this genre. Battle Command is published by Armada Games.