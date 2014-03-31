WWII Memorial Foundation Hoping for Clear Skies at 33 Feet

Clackamas, OR -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/31/2014 --Weather will factor into the raising of the 33-foot Obelisk at Oregon’s WWII Memorial



Just two months after groundbreaking at the Oregon WWII Memorial, the construction team is preparing to raise a 33-foot granite obelisk at the state capitol. It will be a “game day decision” on Wednesday, April 2, as the timing of the event is subject to wind and rain conditions.



Under the leadership of Lou Jaffe, the Oregon WWII Memorial Foundation has pulled together a committed board of directors. For the physical memorial, Jaffe is working closely with Tim Bronleewe of Oregon Memorials, the company building the granite components of the site, including the walls, pavers and the 5-sided obelisk.



Bob Plame, board member of the Memorial Foundation, is a retired real estate developer and retired US Marine Corps veteran who served in the Vietnam War. Plame is the Project manager and is acting as general contractor for the construction team. He is also largely responsible for the design of the memorial.



“The design has evolved over the last couple of years,” said Plame, “and it could never have come together without people like Tim (Oregon Memorials) and others who brought their insight and expertise to the project.”



Plame explains that because the granite obelisk weighs roughly 20 tons, the setting of the large monument will take extreme skill. “We will only get one shot at doing it correctly,” he said,“ so the weather will have to cooperate in order for things go smoothly.”



THE MEMORIAL



The public dedication for the Oregon WWII Memorial is scheduled for June 6, 2014, and the event is expected to draw crowds from all across the state.



Located in Willson Park at the corner of Cottage and Court streets, the Oregon WWII Memorial will cover a 75 by 75 foot area. At its center will be a 33-foot-high obelisk, referring to Oregon being the 33rd state in the union. Along the corner of a low wall on the memorial are the engraved names of the 3,771 fallen Oregon service members. Two black granite benches will invite visitors to sit and reflect on the shared sacrifice during wartime.



One of the most unique features of the design is a world map engraved on the memorial's footprint. Each stone paver represents a piece of the map, adding to the complexity of the construction. “It’s like a giant jigsaw puzzle, and not one of the pavers can be out of place,” said Plame.



Adding to the experience, there are QR codes throughout the Memorial linking to online material. Using mobile phones, visitors can scan the QR codes to access facts about individuals, battles and key events of WWI.



OREGON’S WWII VETERANS



- Of the 152,000 Oregonians who served in WWII, an estimated 20,000 are still alive today.

- A recorded 3,771 Oregonians gave their lives in service during WWII.

- America loses approximately 600 American WWII veterans every day, and with most of those veterans now in their 90’s, the rate of loss increases daily. http://www.nationalww2museum.org/honor/wwii-veterans-statistics.html



Lou Jaffe, U.S. Army Vietnam veteran, president of the Oregon WWII Memorial Foundation took on the leadership role in 2011 and has been the driving force behind the fundraising effort. Just two months away from the opening of the Memorial, the foundation has nearly reached its $1.2M goal.



His passion for the effort has helped raise public awareness and financial support for the memorial.



“Oregon is one of only six states that does not have a WWII Memorial, and that needed to change,” said Jaffe. “Oregonians deserve this memorial to honor the veterans and their families who worked and served in World War II.”



To make a contribution to the WWII Memorial Foundation, please go to httpL//www.oregonwwiimemorial.com, or see the Facebook page for fundraising updates and Oregon WWII history. https://www.facebook.com/oregonww2memorial



MEDIA CONTACT: Rachael Mortensen, (503) 550-9463

Construction/info: Bob Plame, (503) 887-6033