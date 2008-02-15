www.MyMLMWorld.com Is Launched

Orem, UT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2008 -- Distriba announces the release of MyMLMWorld.com, a new social community for anyone involved in direct sales or party planning organizations. This community is designed to be a place where companies can promote their companies and distributors and consultants can search for like-minded people looking for new opportunities.



The community allows for personal profiles, blogs, forums and groups. It is an ideal environment for mentoring, training and collaboration. Share successes stories and tactics.



"Our hope is that this community will be both valuable and fun. A place to further professional and financial goals as well as a place to socialize," says Tony Gibson, President of Distriba.



This is a brand new community so add your profile and check back often to watch as MyMLMWorld.com grows and becomes more and more powerful.

