Wyoming Valley Marketing Launches Website Featuring the Latest Electronics

Kingston, PA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2016 --Walter Walski is proud to announce the creation and launch of his new website venture, http://www.WyomingValleyElectronics.com. The website offers a wide variety of the latest electronics with a particular focus on the wearable technology and the car electronics that range from car GPS chargers to Bluetooth key locaters. Walter was inspired by the fast-paced world that we live in and the need for products that can quickly connect us to the people and things that we need most. After learning about the possibilities of an online store, Walter wanted to help others get the products that they would need to ensure they can keep up with every aspect of their lives.



There are many excellent electronics featured within the merchandise of WyomingValleyElectronics.com. The website carries items including the latest cameras and camcorders such as sports action cameras with built-in Wi-Fi and HD video; computers and tablets like the Acer Aspire One; fitness trackers with Bluetooth; home theater speaker systems, water level sensors for home flood protection, and more. In the future, Walter plans to further expand the product lines offered on the website. By periodically updating the merchandise, he hopes to encourage customers to keep coming back to the online store to check out what new items have been added.



Customer service is of the utmost importance to Walter regarding each and every transaction made on WyomingValleyElectronics.com. He wants to ensure that customers have positive experiences on his website by providing them with a rich selection of electronics and accessories with valuable information on each one. Customers can find those much-needed accessories for the electronics they already have like GPS car mounts or they can find the latest gadgets to protect their homes and to get the most out of their entertainment.



To complement the main website, Walter is also launching a blog located at http://www.ElectronicsMallBlog.com.



The blog will feature topics related to the latest electronics and gadgets in general, such as smart fitness bands that will help you reach the right workout intensity and getting the most out of your photography with digital camera accessories. Topics already covered include staying on schedule with a Pebble Time smartwatch and using car electronic accessories to make driving less of a chore. Walter hopes to give valuable tips and information on the latest electronics for everyday convenience and enjoyment.



