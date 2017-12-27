X-Cam for High Quality Photos and Films Using a Smartphone

Shanghai, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/27/2017 --Amateur and professional photographers and film-makers will be able to achieve far superior results with their smartphone by using a new device called X-Cam. The invention of a team of designers from Shanghai, X-Cam is compatible with most smartphones and cameras thanks to a 1/4 universal screw adapter. Described as the most affordable 2-axis smartphone stabilizer on the market, X-Cam holds a smartphone or camera steady and reduces vibration, thereby resolving the problems associated with shaky or poor-quality images. A host of other features will make photography more accessible and fun for everyone.



Once a smartphone is in place on X-Cam, it can be easily adjusted from horizontal to vertical and anywhere in-between. The user can move their hand while holding the device and X-Cam will move on its axis while the smartphone stays stable.



X-Cam has four operating modes: Standard Mode to reduce vibration and achieve clear, stable images; Lifting Mode for when the subject being captured is in a low position and moving; Hanging Mode for capturing scenes at multiple angles; and, Standing Mode for use with the X-Cam app. The free smartphone app, X-Cam 2s, is available for iOS and Android and is automatically updated via the cloud. X-Cam is compatible with international Bluetooth 4.0.



X-CAM is available in Lichee Pattern Black, Cool Silver and Rose Gold and has been designed to contract and extend to achieve the shot and the angle that the user desires. It features automatic face recognition; object following mode to ensure the camera stays focused even when the subject is moving; a 360 degree panoramic mode to automatically synthesize 12 photos and combine them into one 360 degree shot; a zoom mode to capture finer detail; and, time lapse recording to reduce the work needed to edit videos post-production. This makes it perfect for applications such as filming moving vehicles, a group of friends playing sport, or a sunset.



A remote control enables the user to switch shooting mode, change the smartphone's angle from horizontal to vertical, choose and adjust 360 degree shooting, and transfer images directly to their smartphone.



"X-Cam is exciting for anyone interested in media production," said media representative, April Zhu. "You can edit videos, crop pictures, apply filters and special effects, add captions and background music, and even share your amazing results straight to social media. Combined with the video shooting of the latest smartphones, X-Cam will achieve professional footage you will want to share. No more blurry, crooked or shaky images!"



X-Cam is available on Indiegogo and details can be found here: https://www.indiegogo.com/projects/x-cam-most-affordable-2-axis-smartphone-stabilizer-camera-photography#/.