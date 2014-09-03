X-Factor Teen Reed Deming's New Song Seeks to Inspire Self-Acceptance Movement by America's Youth

Kyle, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/03/2014 --Two years ago, 13 year old X Factor US - Season 2 semi-finalist Reed Deming was dubbed the “Next Justin Bieber” in a YouTube video of his live audition in front of judges Simon Cowell, Britney Spears, L.A. Reid and Demi Lovato. That video has nearly 37 million views to date and now, at age 15, it's plain to see he’s anything but another Bieber. As Deming prepares to release his new EP Satellites on September 9, 2014 on iTunes, he has taken to YouTube to promote his flagship single Crash Test Dummy (Broken) and explain the song’s message of self-acceptance.



“This song, to me, is really about the acceptance of yourself. There‘s so much that teenagers and young people have to go through these days. And there is so much more pressure that is put on them by other people: by society, by the media, by their peers. It’s just a confusing journey figuring out who you are in this world and who you want to become. And I feel that despite your flaws and your imperfections, you need to accept who you are and you may not be perfect but you need to understand that no one else is.”



The behind-the-scenes video is set at Orb Studios in Austin, Texas, while Reed is in the live Crash Test Dummy (Broken) recording session with producer Matt Noveskey of platinum selling alternative rock band Blue October. Noveskey points out that this song is a bit of a new, more mature musical direction for Reed and he’s a fan of the song’s inspirational message. “I think everyone can relate to that no matter what generation you are.”



Noveskey is not the first to say that Reed seems “wise beyond his years”. He has also been called “the emperor kid” by rapper /producer Will.I.Am and an “old soul” by other musicians and teachers. Reed comes across as a deep thinker who cares about people and wants to make the world a better place.



“Every day my fans reach out to me about their struggles with self-acceptance. Some even talk about hurting themselves which is heart-breaking. I hope this song lets them know that I care about them and want them to be happy with who they are.” Reed explains. A lyric video for the song was also made that allowed fans to participate by featuring photos of them holding up signs with their favorite lyrics from the song. Reed really hopes that the self-acceptance message in Crash Test Dummy (Broken) will resonate with people of all ages and backgrounds. And, if the growing number of fan comments on his videos are any indication, it will:



“I'm speechless that you are able to articulate a message that speaks to every single human no matter what generation, race, or social status! You have an amazing gift Reed.”



“This brought tears to my eyes. Such an inspirational video. I can't wait for the song! Love you”



“I haven't listened the whole song yet and I'm almost crying. The message is so beautiful.”



Fans are also starting a Twitter campaign in support of the self-acceptance message. #BeYou



About Reed Deming

Reed Deming is a 15-year-old Singer/Musician/Actor from San Antonio, Texas. His musical style can be described as pop or alternative pop/rock. Inspired by artists such as OneRepublic, Coldplay, Imagine Dragons, Bruno Mars and Maroon 5, Reed writes original songs with lyrical depth far beyond his years.



In March of 2012, Reed signed with accomplished talent manager John Gomez (Silver Tongue Management), who arranged to have Reed audition for The X Factor Season 2 in Austin, TX later that year. Reed went on to make Top 24 on The X Factor and was a Top 6 in the Teens Category on Britney Spears' team.



Reed is also represented by legendary agent Mitchell Gossett from CESD Talent Agency for work in Film/TV/Theatre. Mitchell has represented and developed many noteworthy actors including Miley Cyrus (Hannah Montana), Taylor Lautner (Twilight series), Jennifer Lawrence (The Hunger Games, Winter’s Bone), Darren Criss (Glee), pop star Demi Lovato (Camp Rock, Sonny With A Chance), pop star Jesse McCartney and many more.



In July 2013 Reed released his first 6 song EP called "Ridiculous" via iTunes and went on tour to support the EP performing in front of crowds as large as 100,000. Reed is currently on a 30 city Summer tour, which kicked off July 31, 2014 in Austin, TX as part of the OMG Music Fest Tour. Reed is to release his second EP Satellites on September 9, 2014 via iTunes.



