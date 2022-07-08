X-Ray Digitization Means Greater Convenience and Flexibility for Medical Offices

Burnaby, BC -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/08/2022 --X-rays remain an incredible medical technology but the process of sharing these scans with the specialists who needs to see them can be outright medieval. To simplify sharing medical scans and records, the team at Micro Com Systems (MCS) offers X-ray digitization, a process where an electronic image is created from traditional X-ray film using specialized equipment. For more, go to https://www.microcomsys.com/document-scanning/x-ray-digitization/.



Key Benefits of X-ray Digitization in Vancouver



- Micro Com Systems scans X-Ray film into high-quality digital images in popular formats such as JPG, TIF, and DICOM at different resolutions, depending on requirements.

- X-Ray digitization frees up valuable storage space and allows staff the convenience of combining scanned X-Ray images with existing digital patient charts

- Digital records can be secured and backed up so that no data is ever lost.



For reliable x-ray digitization in Vancouver, Micro Com is BC's leading document imaging company, with professional staff who apply a system of checks and balances to deliver pixel-perfect replications every time.



Contact Micro Com X-ray Digitization Services for more information or to have medical records needs assessed and receive a complimentary estimate.



About Micro Com Systems

Since 1975, Micro Com Systems has been providing local businesses with Document Management Solutions. Their list of products and services include: Document Imaging & Management, Archival & Book Scanning, Medical Imaging, OCR, Large Format Scanning, Microfilm Scanning, Aperture Card Scanning, Enterprise Report Management (ERM), High Speed Printing, Capture Software, and Capture Equipment.



For more information, please visit https://www.microcomsys.com/ or call (604) 872-6771.



Micro Com Systems

Craig Hollingum

(604) 872-6771

Company website: https://www.microcomsys.com/