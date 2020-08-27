X-Sense to Unveil XS01-WR Wireless Interconnected Smoke Alarm

Shenzhen, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/27/2020 --X-Sense launched their interconnected smoke alarms with specifications include, location alert, replaceable lithium batteries and ability to interconnect up to 24 units of compatible models.



X- Sense (XSO1-WR) Wireless Interconnected Smoke Alarm Key Features



- They are fitted with photoelectric sensors which intelligently detect smoke emanating from fires and give immediate audible alarms.



- They can function independently or as interlinked units due to the wireless Radio Frequency technology.



- One unit triggers an alarm in all the others interconnected in the circuit.



- X-Sense creates a fire safety system that fully protects home.



- It interconnects only with other similar wireless X-Sense alarms.



What is a Wireless Interconnected Smoke Alarm?



A wireless smoke alarm is a smoke detector that uses Radio Frequency signals in place of cables to detect and trigger alarms in all units in a connection. For example XS01-WR smoke alarm by X-Sense. There are various types of smoke alarms available in the market but to get coverage for the entire home, it is strongly recommended to install X-Sense Wireless Interconnected Smoke Alarm.



Why a Wireless Interconnected Smoke Alarm?



Below are the reasons why interconnected smoke alarms are essential for home.



Full home coverage



The wireless interconnected alarms give the entire house full protection from home fires. This gives the family peace of mind because they are fully covered. When one alarm goes off the rest are also triggered. This notifies everyone in the house at the very moment there is a fire and hence ample time to evacuate.



Wireless interconnect



With the wireless connection and replaceable batteries operated, installing a wireless system of interconnected smoke alarms would be easy. This is possible without needing any costly retrofits. X-Sense wireless interconnected detectors offers precise location alerts. This tells the house occupants with precision the emergency type and its exact location, which allows them to choose the shortest and safest route to use during evacuation.



Replaceable battery



The X-Sense smoke alarms are fitted with lithium batteries which require replacement after every five years. The batteries are of a capacity of 3.0v.



Photoelectric sensor



The photoelectric sensor in the X-Sense smoke alarms detects accurately and at a fast rate, the precise location of the possible home fire. It also reduces the chance of triggering false alarms.



Easy to install



X-Sense interconnected smoke alarms are not difficult to install. People can do the installation by themselves without requiring the services of a skilled electrician. This is because they do not need to be connected to the electrical system of the house. They are primarily powered by their lithium replaceable batteries.



About X- Sense (https://www.x-sense.com/)

X-Sense is a famous brand in the category of home safety products. They produce high-quality smoke alarms and 2-in1 smoke carbon monoxide detectors. In addition to that, they manufacture detectors which can detect smoke particles accurately.



They have various categories of home safety products and customers from over 48 countries and still expanding. Some of the regions whose market they have a footprint in, include the Middle East, Africa, South America, the US. and Asia.



Innovation



They are open to new ideas, innovations and technology. This is through research and ensuring the new ideas are developed to create better products with advanced designs.



Responsibility



Their diligence enables them to provide reliable products that customers can trust. By this every single home that invests in their products is protected hence protecting the whole world. This makes it a safer place to live in.



Quality



They emphasize on production of quality products. This after a series of extensive tests by their internal quality control team, after which, their products are also checked by the relevant external certification authorities.



About X-Sense Innovations Co., Ltd

X-Sense is a global leader in home safety products, including smoke alarms, carbon monoxide alarms, and combination smoke and CO alarms. More information about X-Sense, its brands and its products can be found at https://www.x-sense.com/.



Contact Information

Denny Chen

Marketing Manager, X-Sense Innovations Co., Ltd

partners@x-sense.com

+86-755-22670560