Broomfield, CO -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/20/2016 --X8 Brands LLC announced today the signing of Colorado-based, Kris Bredehoft as their new spokesperson for their all natural X8 ENERGY GUM product.



"We are excited to have this seasoned professional and volleyball star promoting our energy gum. Kris is a perfect representative of our consumer base – athletes who want an energy source that is all-natural, fast, convenient and works," said Maruchy Lachance, COO.



Kris has played sand volleyball for over 20 years and has coached club & high school volleyball since 1991. Her most notable accomplishments include 1st place finishes at Beach Bash 2010, Steamboat Doubles 2009, Breckenridge Doubles 2011, Women's Masters at Motherlode 2011 and Queen of the Beach Winter Series 2011/2012 and 08/09 Champ. Kris played in AVP qualifiers/EVP tourneys for the last 6 years in AZ, CA, CO, FL and IL and played against two-time gold medalists, Keri Walsh & Misty May.



"X8 Energy Gum could not ask for a better spokesperson. A dedicated athlete who trains hard and is very particular about the supplements she uses or endorses," said Robert DiMarco, CEO.



About X8 Energy Gum

X8 Energy Gum (www.x8energygum.com) is an energy supplement powered by a blend of B vitamins, amino acids and caffeine. This performance gum allows for full and fast absorption of the active ingredients for enhanced energy, focus and recovery.



For more information on X8 Energy gum visit www.x8energygum.com.



