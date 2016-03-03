XableCath, Inc. Appoints Dr. Lee Marcus as a Physician Advisor

Greenwich, CT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/03/2016 --Lee S. Marcus, M.D., M.S., F.A.C.C. announced today his appointment as a Physician Advisor to XableCath, Inc., a US-based medical device company that designs and manufactures treatment solutions for peripheral and cardiovascular diseases.



Incorporated in 2014 and based in Salt Lake City, Utah, XableCath manufactures a patented over-the-wire catheter for facilitating guide wire and balloon catheter access in peripheral and coronary lesions. Its device enables physicians to treat peripheral arterial disease in uncrossable lesions. Over 200 million people worldwide suffer from peripheral arterial disease, of who over 50% require an intervention to treat the disease.



"I am honored to have been selected by XableCath to become a Physician Advisor," stated Dr. Marcus. "XableCath is unquestionably an industry innovator and its approach and technology have the potential to become the industry standard, resulting in better treatment for many patients. I look forward to being a part of such an innovative company that developed this breakthrough solution."



Dr. Marcus is the President of Preventive Cardiology of New York, which he founded in 2015. He received his M.D. from New York Medical College in 1990. Subsequently Dr. Marcus completed postdoctoral fellowships at Columbia University, College of Physicians and Surgeons in the fields of Circulatory Physiology, Heart Failure, and Cardiac Transplantation, as well as at Yale University School of Medicine in Clinical Cardiology and Nuclear Cardiology. He was listed in the prestigious Castle Connolly America's Top Doctors directory from 2006-2009. Outside of his clinical practice, Dr. Marcus served a term as Board President of the Dutchess-Ulster County Chapter of the American Heart Association and is currently the Medical Director of the NFL Alumni Association Wellness Challenge. He is the Chief Medical Officer and Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board of Arterial Health, Inc., and also sits on the Scientific Advisory Board of Cognate Nutritionals. Dr. Marcus is Board Certified in Cardiovascular Disease and Nuclear Cardiology, and is a Fellow of the American College of Cardiology. In addition to being a member of the American Society of Preventive Cardiology, the Heart Failure Society of America, the American Medical Association, the National Lipid Association, he is also a Trustee of CEO Trust.



About XableCath, Inc.

XableCath, Inc. focuses its research and development on treating peripheral and cardiovascular disease. Its maiden micro-catheter revolutionizes peripheral arterial disease interventions as it combines guide wire guidance and crossing chronic total occlusions, allowing physicians to more quickly and efficiently treat their patients' atherosclerosis. The company's first-in-man study resulted in 100% success with a significant reduction in procedural time.



Please visit xablecath.com for more information.