Xander Law Group Cuts Ribbon at New Fort Lauderdale Location

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 10/29/2020 --Capitalizing on years of legal triumph, Xander Law Group is expanding with the inauguration of a Fort Lauderdale location, facilitating service throughout South Florida. A prominent Miami business litigation firm with a record of broad success, Xander Law hopes to offer the citizens of Broward the same incomparable service.



"At Xander Law Group, our attorneys are actively working to assist our clients with their ongoing legal needs," writes Nicholas Nash, attorney for the group. "We take a multi-disciplinary approach to handle all our clients' matters and advise them on a wide range of legal issues."



Founded in 2011, Xander Law's aggressive advocacy style has helped them develop a reputation for zealous representation among downtown Miami's most prestigious civil litigation practices. They have clients spanning a wide variety including small businesses, individuals and multinational conglomerates.



The team at Pro Management Realty, a small business, had this to say about Xander Law Group: "Jose and his team, simply put, are amazing human beings. Genuine and straightforward, which is a rarity these days, they were there every step of the way to help us maneuver through an ugly situation, which in the end was turned into an amicable resolve. We went through several attorneys that promised to get the job done, well, this one got it done, and did not take advantage. I can't thank you enough."



Julia Brodska, who trusted the Xander team with her business needs says "Jose and the lovely team at Xander Law Group helped me immensely with sorting out disputes, managing all aspects of my business transition and just generally being caring, attentive, and efficient professionals who are experts in their field. Fantastic to work with you and looking forward to a wonderful long term working agreement in the future."



Serving all of South Florida – from Key West to West Palm Beach – with commercial litigation, personal injury suits, and everything in between, Xander Law also goes the extra mile for clients, stepping outside the box when it comes to customer support.



A recent client of Xander Law Group, Daniel Jimenez, says this about his experience with the firm, "Nick really came through in the clutch, his level of professionalism and ability to understand our mess of a situation has cemented Xander law in our hearts and pocketbooks! No one ever gets out of a messy litigation with a sigh of relief but that's exactly what Nick and the Xander Law Group provided!"



Xander Law Group also offers informative news articles through their website. Nash, the curator of several COVID-19 legal resources on the website, offers this advice for anybody looking for an experienced litigation team in Miami, Fort Lauderdale or anywhere else in South Florida: "Our attorneys are experienced to handle your interest in any legal matter – both inside and outside the courtroom."



Xander Law Group offers clients free consultations to discuss any possible legal proceedings regardless of case magnitude. They will continue this norm in these and all future locations.