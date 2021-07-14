Xander Law - Home to Two Top 40 Under 40

Miami, FL -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/14/2021 --South Florida's Xander Law Group is the endorsed home of two top 40 nationally established attorneys under the age of 40. Jose Teurbe-Tolon - National Trial Lawyers Association (NTLA) - and Nick Nash - National Black Trial Lawyers Association (NTBLA) – have been honored by peers across the US as young groundbreakers in the legal field.



"Xander Law Group's high standard of representation and aggressive advocacy has led [us] to be known as a standard-bearer of zealous litigation among Miami civil litigation firms," says Xander Law's new website. "This is only matched by our commitment to our client to ensure the best outcome."



NTLA and NTBLA are elite, invitation-only, networks of nationally recognized legal experts and premier trial lawyers throughout the US. Composed of influential attorneys known for providing excellent legal representation in their fields, membership is extended to a select few of the most qualified who "demonstrate superior qualifications of leadership, reputation, influence, stature and public profile."



It is the mission of both groups to give members and clients a competitive edge in today's ever-changing legal world.



"I am honored for the recognition and dedicated to continuing to strive to provide the most effective representation for our clients," says Nash. "We take a multi-disciplinary approach to handle all our clients' matters and advise them on a wide range of legal issues."



Aside from this accolade, Teurbe-Tolon has been published in the New York National Law Review and is also a frequent guest on "Ante Usted," a Spanish news talk show on WLRN Miami. Nash, who graduated from Vanderbilt University in 2012 and has a Juris Doctor from Florida International University, writes informative articles on Xander Law's website while providing the prolific strategic legal representation familiar to the firm.



"Xander Law Group is available to assist our business clients who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic with identifying and analyzing sources of financial assistance or relief that may be available to them to sustain their business through the crisis," writes Nash in an article concerning the recent CARES Act.



About Xander Law Group

Founded in 2011, Xander Law's aggressive advocacy style has helped them develop a reputation for zealous representation among downtown Miami's most prestigious civil litigation practices. They have clients spanning a wide variety including small businesses, individuals, and multinational conglomerates. Serving all of South Florida – from Key West to West Palm Beach – with commercial litigation, personal injury suits, and everything in between, Xander Law goes the extra mile to achieve the best outcomes for their clients.



Xander Law Group offers clients free consultations discussing possible legal proceedings for a variety of cases – civil and legal.