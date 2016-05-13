Xcel Clothing Co. Is an Apparel Brand Inspiring Followers to Join a Community of Positive Self-Growth

Los Angeles, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/13/2016 --Xcel Clothing Co., the revolutionary apparel brand inspiring wearers with their powerful message of success and achievement, is live on Kickstarter and raising funds to expand the brand's presence.



Xcel Clothing Co. was founded in 2015 with a mission to create a community of excellence through fashion. Almost a year later, the company is still doing that and more.



Xcel Clothing Co. has sold out on all of their merchandise every time they release a new collection. What's unique about the brand is that they offer a stronger sense of belonging by making each person feel like an ambassador of change and part of a greater movement.



"We as a people strive day in and day out to achieve and succeed towards our goals and dreams. Excellence starts with self-growth. Once we take that step towards enhancing ourselves only then can we be great and do great things for our communities" says founder Felix Awujo, "We constructed this brand because we believe fashion should have not only a message, but an IMPACT! Become a part of this growing community Xcel Clothing Company represents."



The brand caters to pop culture and the youth culture at large. These serve as platforms to promote the positive self-growth within one another. Unlike other clothing brands, who release their new collections all at once, Xcel releases a small number of items at a time, typically fifteen to twenty-five.



For their Kickstarter campaign, Xcel Clothing Co. is welcoming new members to their community by offering an Xcel Tank-Top, Long Sleeve T-shirts, community cards, and stickers. With the funds raised, the company is hoping to expand by strategically marketing their brand online while growing inventory.



The New Wave: Xcel Clothing Co. crowdfunding campaign is now live and available to support on Kickstarter:

http://kck.st/1TcaFTu



About Xcel Clothing Co.

For more information on Xcel Clothing Co. please visit http://www.xcelclothing.co