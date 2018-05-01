Xenxo S-Ring Is a Discreet, Yet Functional, Wearable

Fairfax, VA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/01/2018 --Wearable technology has become incredibly popular in recent years, and Xenxo's S-Ring is the latest to hit the marketplace. The device is a sleek ring that users can wear on either hand. The S-Ring utilizes Bluetooth technology to integrate with the user's smartphone.



Once synced with the phone, the S-Ring enables users to make and receive calls directly from the ring, holding it up to their ear as they would with a phone. In addition to calling capabilities, the S-Ring can also play music, store up to 4 GB of files and data, and make NFC payments, all without users needing to pull their phones out of their pockets or purses.



The S-Ring also tracks fitness statistics, like steps taken and distance walked, to help users stay on top of their health. It integrates with popular digital assistants, like Apple's Siri, Google Assistant, Microsoft's Cortana and more. Silent alarms make it easy for users to remind themselves of important appointments without disturbing those around them.



The ring itself is sleek and slim, measuring less than 3 millimeters thick and weighing just half an ounce. It is designed to look and feel just like an ordinary ring, making it easy to wear and use discreetly. The S-Ring is available in black, white and gray, letting users pick the perfect shade to suit their preferences.



Users can manage and modify the ring's settings through its dedicated mobile app, available on Apple, Android and Microsoft platforms. Users can personalize the ring's controls and view and edit any stored data.



Xenxo has already completed the prototype of the S-Ring and is ready to move forward with the final rounds of product testing before going to full production. To help achieve this goal, the company has launched a crowdfunding campaign on Kickstarter with a funding goal of $25,000. The campaign has already brought in more than 400% of their funding goal and will continue to run until May 26.



Those who contribute to the campaign can get an S-Ring for just $179, a $100 discount off the estimated retail price of $279. Once the 300 Super Early Bird slots have filled up, the Kickstarter price will rise to $199, followed by $209. Xenxo expects to deliver rewards to customers in November 2018.