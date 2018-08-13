Xgimi 1080P Portable Projector CC Series Starts "Seckilling Event" in Amazon

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2018 --Xgimi launches an "Seckilling Event" of Xgimi CC Aurora and CC Dark Knight in Amazon on August 8th, 2018, with its deal price reduced to 450,49.



Caring for the young generation, Xgimi has developed a portable projector Xgimi CC series that conform to the young's lifestyle. With its weight of 1.5kg and size of 138 × 135 × 119 mm, Xgimi CC series can be used in many situations, such as practicing yoga, having a picnic or party, and meeting. The standard resolution is 1280×720 and it supports 4k images. Besides, the keystone correction system enables it to project a 180-inch square screen from almost any angle, which means that one can enjoy HD movie with a giant screen at anytime and anywhere. Xgimi CC series not only serves as a mini projector, it can also be your high-quality speaker. The built-in 40mm dual customized JBL stereo as well as the passive bass diaphragm can pump out rich sounds and offer you a feast for ears. The storage of 16GB is able to accommodate 4000 songs or 10 HD movies. Together with 20000mAh large capacity battery and built-in with a professional high-definition camera that supports fast focus without manual operation, Xgimi CC series can be your good companion during a trip!



With 16 picture quality enhancement technologies and 11 color enhancement technologies, Xgimi makes efforts to guarantee the quality of pictures. Also, CC series adopt a square pixel structure to make the image edge smoother and more natural compared to the traditional diamond-shaped pixels.



CC series adopts tough alloy shell with ultra-precision processing, making the appearance concise and artistic. Though sharing the same design, CC Aurora and Dark Knight show different style for customers. In addition, German OSRAM light source adopted in the projector has 30000 hours life expectancy and save the users from maintaining trouble.



From 10:20 am to 10:20 pm on Aug 8th, 2018, the "Seckilling Event" of Xgimi CC Aurora and CC Dark Knight will start with great discount. All the CC series are on the first-come-first-serve basis till sold out. Click https://www.amazon.fr/XGIMI-CC-Aurora-Projecteur-4K-WiFi-Bluetooth/dp/B07CNNNNV6 or https://www.amazon.fr/XGIMI-CC-Dark-Knight-Projecteur-4K-WiFi-Bluetooth/dp/B07CNTTQDD to join the "Seckilling Event".



About XGIMI

Found in 2013, Xgimi Technology is a pioneer manufacturer in Chinese home projector market. Its products such as H1, Z6 Polar, and CC series have earned their reputation at home and aboard. Through efforts and constantly optimizing its products, Xgimi has won many international famous awards such as Best of Innovation Honorees of CES, iF Product Design Award, and Reddot Award 2018. In the future, Xgimi Technology is to improve user's audio and visual experience and continue to make progress in the home theater projector industry.