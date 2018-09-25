XGIMI Launched New Flagship Projector H2 at IFA 2018

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/25/2018 --Xgimi has associated with Bestkit to attend in Internationale Funkausstellung Berlin (IFA). From August 31st to September 5th at Messe Berlin Exhibition Grounds, XGIMI presents a 120-inch 4K Ultra Short Throw Laser TV and its new flagship home projector XGIMI H2 —— an upgrade for H1. As the largest smart projector manufacturer from China, XGIMI is always dedicated to delivering high-performance multi-functional projectors. Not long before, XGIMI's products such as CC Aurora, Z6, A1 Laser TV have won Red Dot Design Awards and iF Design Awards for many times. The products also won its reputation home and abroad for its outstanding performance and cost-effectiveness. From its outer appearance, the newest H series product Xgimi H2 has inherited the minimalist and elegant design of H1. For users' convenience, the newly added lens cap is able to open automatically when used and close to prevent the lens from accidental scratches.



A completely re-designed cooling system and 4-channelled beam enable a 1350 ANSI Lumens brightness, which is 50% higher than its predecessor yet form factor remains the same. The increased lumen brightness eliminates the washed-out colors and pale imagery during daytime. Besides, H2 has kept its physical resolution of 1920*1080 and 3D projection function. A powerful home-use items that can easily turn the white wall into a massive display up to 300" with crisp and sharp image.



Through a specific algorithm, Xgimi H2 supports motion compensation to solve the image flutter and tailing problem when projecting high dynamic images, which significantly increases the clarity and fidelity of dynamic pictures. Equipped with high resolution camera, H2 is now able to automatically adjust the focus. Also, H2 is built with extensive one clice auto keystone correction algorithm (vertical ±45 degree and horizontal ±45 degree). Manual adjustment is no more needed to enjoy the exciting HD blockbuster.



To provide theater-quality sound, XGIMI partnered with Harman Kardon to bring the feast of hearing. The customized 16W Harmon Kardon duo speakers produce endlessly vibrant, accurate, beautiful sound, culminating in a superb audio experience. The symmetrical dual passive bass diaphragm adopted in H2 makes the bass more dynamic and powerful. Along with the upgraded sound system, H2 is able to deliver amazing sound quality with accurate treble, stable mid and deep bass. Even if be used alone, Xgimi H2 can as good as a set of high-quality Bluetooth speakers.



Comparing with the previous 1.39:1 projection ratio, H2 now can project a bigger screen from the same distance with 1.2:1 projection ratio. In addition, H2 is featured with advanced Mstar 838 CPU, powerful Cortex-A53 structure, high performance Maili T820 GPU, 2GB RAM and 16G internal storage. The Bluetooth 4.0 and dual-band 2.4/5GHz WiFi ensure more stable transmissions and smooth watching experience.



At Hall 4.2-224, Xgimi H2 and other screenless TV are displayed at the booth, well-received by the many European attendees. About XGIMI The smart home projector manufacture, XGIMI Technology, is one of the leading companies in Chinese home projector industry. XGIMI has put forward the idea of "screenless TV" and is dedicated to present the high-quality and multifunctional home theater projector. By constantly optimizing its products, XGIMI will continue to make progress and stick to product innovation.