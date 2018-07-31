Xgimi Released a New 4k HD Home Theater Projector - Z6 Polar

Chengdu, Sichuan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/31/2018 --XGIMI Z6 Polar 1080p 4k HD Home Theater Projector is released in Amazon "Prime Day" and AliExpress. Customers can enjoy great discounts or gifts during the events. As a home projector, Xgimi Z6 Polar projects a 180-inch super big size screen with full HD and changes the bedroom into best film viewing positions. Besides, the original image resolution of Z6 Polar is up to 1920x1080, which is 2.25x clearer than mainstream 720p projectors. A true HD projector that is compatible with 2k and 4k.



As for image quality, Z6 Polar is using Four Channels Optical Path design to project more vivid and colorful images. Instead of the commonly-used diamond-shaped pixel, Z6 has applied square pixel and the image edge is presented in a smoother and more natural way. And the motion compensation technology adopted in Z6 Polar can solve the flutter and tailing problems of images and significantly increase the clarity and fidelity of dynamic images.



Featured with HDR 10 decode tech, Z6 Polar solves the low-contrast problems and presents a wider color range, which means more details in bright and dark areas can be shown on the screen. Xgimi has introduced active shutter 3D vision technology in Z6 and renders users an authentic movie experience. Together with the fluent and smooth dynamic images and Harman Kardon customized stereo, Z6 Polar can be the perfect companion for watching Hollywood Blockbuster and playing games. Xgimi Z6 Polar also contains many user-friendly functions, including side projection functions, diffuse reflectance imaging, and fast autofocus function etc. The extensive keystone correction software in Z6 enables users to project the image from any angle and eliminates many hassles of optimal set-up. For health care, the DRI technology of Z6 avoids projecting the direct light to users' eyes. And powerful Mstar 838 CPU and Mail-T820 GPU are able to support videos with higher frame frequency and create an immersive audio-visual experience.



Since Z6 advocates the concept of less is more, its design is well polished and optimized to cut off the redundant elements and show the minimalist elegance. The nest-shaped sound hole not only assists the sound output but also guarantees the fan to operate in a silent way. Through its excellent design, Z6 has won the Product Design Award of Reddot 2018.



Z6 adopts dual band 2.4/5G WiFi to provide more stable internet connection as well as HDMI interface that supports high-quality image signal transmission, which can pair with Switch, PS4, XBOX and other game consoles. Z6 is more than a projector, but the wonderful private cinema and perfect gaming screen. About XGIMI The manufacture of Z6 Polar, XGIMI Technology, is a pioneer in Chinese home projector market. XGIMI has put forward the idea of "screenless TV" and is dedicated to popularize and apply this idea. By constantly optimizing the products, XGIMI is to improve user's audio and visual experience. Click http://www.xgimi.com/en/ to view more.



Media Contact Company Name:

Chengdu XGIMI Technology Co., Ltd.

Address: Building A4, Tianfu Software Park,

Tianfu Avenue High-tech Zone, Chengdu,China

Email:service@xgimi.com

Phone:+86 028 67599891

Website: https://www.xgimi.com/en/