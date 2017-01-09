XICOMM: A Young Company with a Big Reputation

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/09/2017 --XICOMM is an international voice carrier that continues to grow and expand its communication and network services and solutions for small- and medium-sized businesses and even large-scale enterprises. From networking to connecting businesses with various carriers and operators all over the world, XICOMM continues to grow their reputation as the biggest wholesale voice carrier and provider.



About XICOMM

Although XICOMM, LLC didn't become established until 2008, in less than a decade XICOMM has become the leading telecommunications solution provider with headquarters in San Francisco, California.



Since 2003, XICOMM has been designing and maintaining VOIP networks for small and medium size businesses and companies all over the world. In 2004, XICOMM launched their own dedicated network and began to evolve into a wholesale carrier service.



XICOMM has operations and network infrastructures set up and installed in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. XICOMM also offers Internet and voice services for both private users, small- and medium-sized businesses, and even large enterprises.



Providing the best in value, technology, and service to its customers, XICOMM delivers to more than 160 carriers all over the world. As a result, the XICOMM infrastructure has grown to be one of the most advanced communications and solutions provider globally.



A Company that Customers Can Trust.



XICOMM, LLC offers a number of communications solutions as an experienced and reputable service provider, and is backed by its dynamic team of young engineers and marketers.



XICOMM's five-start team also ensures that all services and solutions provided to customers are compliant with market standards. The team at XICOMM believes that remaining compliant guarantees fast, reliable, and high quality services. XICOMM is also committed to assisting customers by providing them with comprehensive, professional, and personalized service that serves as a valuable solution to each customer's individual, unique needs. XICOMM also works to ensure that they maintain their technological ethics and innovative services as their principal theme.



Regardless of whether a business is looking to establish a network as a startup company or as a more established company that wants to develop the business further by expanding their network of carriers and operators, the team at XICOMM understands that these goals are crucial for their customers, particularly for younger companies that are trying to establish their brands. This is one reason why XICOMM strives to meet and even exceed customers' expectations and demands by offering individualized, creative solutions. This is just part of what makes XICOMM successful and a trustworthy company. XICOMM is also partners with some of the biggest names in communications today, such as T-Mobile, Orange, and Airtel, just to name a few.



To learn more about XICOMM, LLC, their team, network services and solutions, and how they can help businesses across the globe can connect with a reputable service provider, contact the team today located at the headquarters in San Francisco, California by calling +1(415)839-1027. Visitors are also encouraged to complete the online request form, or by emailing the team at info@xicomm.com.