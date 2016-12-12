XICOMM Becomes Platinum Sponsor for GCCM 2017

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/12/2016 --XICOMM, LLC, the international voice carrier from San Francisco, California recently attended Capacity Europe 2016 at the beginning of November in Paris, France. By attending this conference, the team at XICOMM was able to successfully connect with new and existing partners, and bring their relationships to the next level.



Looking ahead into 2017, XICOMM recently became a platinum sponsor for the tenth annual Europe GCCM 2017 on February 21st at the InterContinental Park Lane Hotel in London. Being a reputable member of the carrier community, and the largest international voice carrier, XICOMM believes in bringing the telecommunications community and industry closer together.



About XICOMM

XICOMM, LLC is a large international voice carrier that offers solutions in cloud computing, interconnections, global gateways and a wealth of advanced networking solutions. Although originally established in San Francisco, California, XICOMM has grown to become a global voice carrier giant, and is known as an industry leader in Africa, the Middle East, and south and pacific Asia, becoming the most advanced communications and solutions provider.



What truly drives the XICOMM team is the knowledge and understanding that networking and solid connections are key to helping smaller businesses grow, expand their market reach, and connect with larger entities, carriers, and operators all over the world. It is a privilege to know that this is possible through connections, technology, and support provided in part by XICOMM. This is one reason why XICOMM has become a platinum sponsor for the next big event in telecommunications, Europe GCCM 2017.



About Europe GCCM 2017

Europe GCCM is an event put on by the Carrier Community (Global Telecom Club) in an effort to educate and provide networking opportunities to members and other entities within the telecommunications community. Every year the event is attended by over 450 delegates, over 200 companies, and is represented by over 40 countries, all from voice, data, SMS, mobile, VAS, cable, satellite and data centers.



Europe GCCM is an exclusive telecom operator event designed specifically for service providers. In 2017, over 900 wholesale members representing over 450 telecom operators are expected to attend.



Europe GCCM 2017 will be a two-day event, featuring a number of casual networking events, panels, and leisure activities, providing a private, casual, and relaxed networking environment. From face-to-face business meetings, networking sessions, and other activities, the main goal and mission behind this event is networking. In fact, more than 8,000 business meetings were arranged during GCCM 2016.



As an industry leader and key influencer in the telecommunications industry, XICOMM shows their support by becoming a platinum sponsor for Europe GCCM 2017, and is looking forward to participating in another successful event.



