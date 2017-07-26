XICOMM Continues to Dominate the Telecom Industry by Supporting IoT

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --In the last five years, the combination of social media and the overwhelming number of devices has opened up new mediums of communication, which has impacted many industries and how businesses operate, including the telecom industry. In fact, according to an article published by The Economic Times, there will be 28 billion devices connected to the Internet by the year 2020.



As IoT demands the need for consumer data, and as it changes connectivity requirements, telecom companies are forced to support next generation technology and the various communication channels in order to continue to provide a high-quality connection and to also remain relevant. As a result, telecom companies need to review and redefine their strategies and services around IoT. Many telecom companies have already begun the process of redefining their service offerings, including XICOMM.



About XICOMM

XICOMM, LLC is the top international voice carrier and network provider. XICOMM specializes in providing businesses with quality and innovative network solutions designed to help businesses of all shapes, sizes, scope and industry grow and expand.



XICOMM, LLC first began as a small telecommunications company from San Francisco, California in 2008, on the cusp of the digital revolution. In less than a decade, XICOMM has developed and launched their own network and advanced infrastructure, positioning them to become the most advanced communications and solutions provider.



XICOMM currently has data centers located all over the world, and operates with more than 160 carriers, becoming industry leaders in Africa, the Middle East, and south and pacific Asia.



Telecom and IoT



The biggest players in the telecom industry today are investing resources in developing and managing analytics, advanced networks capable of supporting millions of devices, and data security.



XICOMM is currently working to fine-tune their network services and plans to support IoT cases while also continuing to provide a high-quality service that also delivers data from billions of devices on their networks. The ultimate goal is to build and provide industry-specific solutions through partnerships.



The diverse internal team at XICOMM is comprised of a dynamic group of engineers and marketers that is highly experienced and knowledgeable in network and communications solutions, including IoT. The expert XICOMM team combined with their key industry partners, such as T-Mobile, Orange, and Airtel, just to name a few, are all diligently working to redefine their global network solutions to support IoT.



Connectivity Has Become a Commodity



As the telecom industry becomes even more competitive, striving to keep up with the growing number of devices and communications channels, XICOMM is working to provide bundled IoT services for partners and clients, enabling them to increase customer retention, improve the customer connectivity experience, and ultimately increase revenue.



