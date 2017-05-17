XICOMM Expands State-of-the Art Technology in 2017

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/17/2017 --This year has been a pivotal and transformational year for the telecom industry. With a huge focus on network security and the continued growth and enhancement of technology, the need for businesses to work with a reputable network provider is of the utmost importance in 2017.



One area that has seen immense growth in the telecom industry has been wireless network strength with 5G wireless technology becoming the most sought after asset in the industry. Operating and connecting over a 5G network will allow connections of up to 200 times faster than the current standard 4G LTE network, enabling businesses and providers to connect faster and more efficiently.



As an experienced voice carrier and service provider, the team at XICOMM understands the importance of communications and technology today. In an effort to stay relevant in a digital world that is constantly changing, XICOMM offers a range of digital and network solutions that are proven to help drive new and innovative business strategies.



About XICOMM, LLC

XICOMM, LLC is a large international voice carrier and network provider. From networking needs to providing businesses with the tools, network, and technology needed to grow via operators and datacenters located all over the world, XICOMM California continues to dominate the telecommunications industry with their high-powered digital and network solutions.



XICOMM, LLC first began as a small telecommunications company in San Francisco, California in 2008. Through the years, the XICOMM team invested significant capital and resources in developing and launching their own network – a strategy which few entities can afford. In less than a decade, XICOMM's efforts paid off. The company's infrastructure became more advanced, earning XICOMM the name of the most advanced communications and solutions provider.



Today XICOMM operates with more than 160 carriers all over the world, becoming industry leaders in Africa, the Middle East, and south and pacific Asia. XICOMM offers exceptional and unique services and solutions and competitive prices in these regions.



The Combination of Technology and Customer Experience.



XICOMM continues to offer comprehensive global solutions to help transform entities from small businesses to large enterprises. The team at XICOMM recognizes the need for enhanced technology and faster networks today. One of XICOMM's goals is to meet customer needs in the most creative and innovative ways possible. This is why XICOMM offers a wide range of digital and network solutions that combine state-of-the-art technology and the customer experience.



XICOMM also partners with some of the biggest brands in technology, including GENBAND, Netapp, and Cisco. These partners have been key assets to XICOMM in developing their high-powered network. As 5G wireless technology continues to advance and improve, XICOMM – backed by their key partners – will continue to provide businesses with high-value communications platforms and technology and in real-time.



XICOMM offers comprehensive digital and network solutions that are built with state-of-the-art technology. As 2017 unfolds, XICOMM believes that their attention and strategic focus on improving cloud communications, network speed, boosting network security and enhancing technology are all key to staying ahead in the market and providing businesses with the tools they need to expand into global empires.



