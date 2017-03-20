XICOMM Makes Communications Easier for International Companies

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 03/20/2017 --One of the most crucial aspects of managing a fully functional and operative entity today is communications. Communications has made the world smaller and operating a business easier. XICOMM, LLC, the global communications provider has helped contribute to the revolution of telecom and communications, and has helped businesses interconnect with various carriers all over the world, making communications across countries easier.



Although XICOMM offers a number of services, including interconnections, global gateways, cloud services and switching, and VOIP services, the company's advanced networking capabilities and state-of-the-art communications technology are what have made XICOMM into an industry leader. Additionally, part of what powers the XICOMM team is recognizing the need for networking, which is key to helping businesses grow and expand into international companies.



About XICOMM

XICOMM, LLC is an international voice carrier that was originally established in San Francisco, California. In less than a decade, XICOMM has grown into the international wholesale voice carrier giant they are known as today.



Today XICOMM has more than 160 carriers all over the world, and has become a reputable and well-known industry leader in Africa, the Middle East, and south and pacific Asia. XICOMM offers exceptional services in these particular regions and worldwide, which is why they have far exceeded their competitors in the telecom and communications industry. As a result, the XICOMM infrastructure has expanded exponentially and has become one of the most advanced communications and solutions provider globally.



Making Communications Easier with Network Solutions



XICOMM's advanced and cutting-edge networking capabilities are known for being able to successfully connect businesses all over the world and help them to grow into global entities. Regardless of whether a business is just starting out or has been established for years, the power of accessibility, availability, networking and clear-cut communications are crucial to networking and streamlining communications between businesses.



Additionally, by having a number of datacenters located across the globe, XICOMM can provide solutions with near perfect uptime. XICOMM has spent years perfecting their infrastructures, technologies, and growing and developing their team in order to effectively develop and deliver a state-of-the-art network powered by partners GENBAND, Netapp, and Cisco.



The team at XICOMM understands that advanced networking capabilities are crucial to businesses today for productivity, output, and operations. Therefore, businesses need a reliable and dependable network and service provider they can count on. Additionally, XICOMM is there to help make it easier for businesses that make frequent calls all over the world, and to help turn small businesses into global entities.



Contact:



To learn more about XICOMM, LLC California, its advanced network services, interconnections, and other communications solutions, and how communications between businesses and entities can be easier simply by connecting with a reputable service provider, contact the team at XICOMM today located at the headquarters in San Francisco, California by calling 415-839-1027.



Visitors are also encouraged to complete the online request form, or by emailing the team at info@xicomm.com.