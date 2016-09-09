XICOMM Network Solutions Help Partners Go Global

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/09/2016 --XICOMM, LLC, the international voice carrier from San Francisco, California has become a global entity that continues to grow and expand in size, services, and solutions in the telecom and communications industry.



Although XICOMM offers a number of services, including interconnections, global gateways, cloud services and switching, and advanced networking, its advanced networking capabilities are what puts XICOMM on the map, and what the company is known for throughout the communications industry. Part of what powers the team at XICOMM is knowing that networking is the key to helping businesses to grow with the interconnection of various carriers and operators all over the world.



About XICOMM

In less than a decade, XICOMM, LLC has grown from its original roots in San Francisco, California to becoming the international wholesale voice carrier giant they are known as today. XICOMM's reputation has boomed and grown from their first office in San Francisco to becoming the successful global entity they are known as today.



Today XICOMM has more than 160 carries all over the world, and has become a reputable and well-known industry leader in Africa, the Middle East, and south and pacific Asia. XICOMM offers exceptional services and prices in those regions, as well as throughout the rest of the world, which is one why reason why they have beat their competitors in the telecom and communications markets. As a result, the XICOMM infrastructure has expanded exponentially and has become one of the most advanced communications and solutions provider globally.



About XICOMM Network Solutions

XICOMM's advanced and cutting edge networking capabilities are known all over the globe. XICOMM takes pride in being able to connect businesses together and even help them to grow into global entities with the numerous datacenters all over the world. The power of accessibility and availability is crucial to a business' networking success.



In addition, by having a number of datacenters located across the globe, XICOMM can provide solutions with near perfect uptime. XICOMM has spent years perfecting their infrastructures, technologies, and team to be able to develop and provide a state of the art network powered by partners GENBAND, Netapp, and Cisco.



The team at XICOMM understands that advanced networking capabilities are crucial to businesses today for productivity, output, and operations. Therefore, businesses need a reliable and dependable network they can count on. Additionally, with the power of advanced network solutions, businesses can easily grow and develop and become global entities. This is part of XICOMM's mission.



