XICOMM Provides Businesses with Telecom Services and Solutions

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/13/2017 --Small- and medium-sized businesses recognize the importance of reliable and dependable communication today. In a digitally driven world that is powered by advanced networks, interconnects, and being in a constant "connected" state, communication is more important than ever for day-to-day operations and future growth.



However, it can be difficult for companies to invest their own resources into developing independent telecom services. XICOMM, LLC specializes in providing telecom and communications services and has the bandwidth and capabilities to serve a wide range of businesses and industries worldwide.



XICOMM offers a number of services, including telecom global gateways, cloud services and switching, and advanced networking. By providing a wide range of telecom and networking services and solutions, small- and medium-sized businesses can save time, money, and resources from developing their own telecom services simply by partnering with XICOMM.



About XICOMM

XICOMM, LLC was first established in San Francisco, California in 2008 – a time when advanced networking and communications was in its youthful stage. The team at XICOMM had a vision of becoming a global carrier with interconnects and datacenters located all over the world. As a result, the team at XICOMM invested a great deal of time, energy, and resources into developing their communications, telecom, and networking infrastructures to reach their vision and become the international wholesale voice carrier giant they are known as today.



Today XICOMM has become an industry leader in Africa, the Middle East, and South and Pacific Asia with over 160 carriers all over the world. Furthermore, the XICOMM infrastructure has expanded exponentially and has become one of the most advanced communications and solutions provider globally.



About XICOMM Telecom Services

The Global Telecom Gateway. XICOMM's advanced and cutting edge networking capabilities and telecom services are known all over the globe. With the technical and networking capabilities to connect businesses together with XICOMM's Global Telecom Gateway and strategically placed datacenters located all over the world, small- and medium-sized businesses have the technical and communications capabilities to help them grow and become global entities. Not only does XICOMM's Global Telecom Gateway provide telecom solutions to businesses, it can also help businesses save time and money, increasing their revenue and profit margins.



The team at XICOMM understands that advanced networking capabilities and dependable and reliable telecom solutions are crucial for businesses to increase productivity, output, and operations. However, businesses can deplete their resources on telecom services, hurting their bottom lines, and hindering their chances for success. All in all, XICOMM provides personalized telecom solutions that are affordable, flexible and convenient, and that can make a difference and pave the way to success for businesses.



To learn more about XICOMM, LLC California, its advanced network services, interconnections, and telecom services and solutions, and how businesses can save money by partnering with XICOMM, contact the team at XICOMM today located at the headquarters in San Francisco, California by calling 415-839-1027.



Visitors are also encouraged to complete the online request form, or by emailing the team at info@xicomm.com.