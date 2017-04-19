XICOMM Provides Cloud-Switching Services and Solutions for Businesses

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/19/2017 --The world of information technology is constantly growing, shifting, and changing. As a result, the demand for small- and medium-sized businesses to adopt and implement communications and networking solutions for operations and to improve customer interactions and experiences are of the utmost importance. However, these solutions can be costly, which can hurt a business' bottom line and even push out its chances for further growth, development, and success.



As an industry leader and large networking and telecom services provider, the team at XICOMM understands business' challenges and is constantly developing its range of communications, networking, and telecom services ranging from expanding the Global Telecom Gateway to cloud-switching services to make a difference for businesses.



About XICOMM

XICOMM, LLC was first established in San Francisco, California in 2008. In less than a decade, XICOMM has grown into an international wholesale voice carrier that has helped thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses all over the world expand their networks with a wide range of network services, including cloud-switching services.



XICOMM, LLC is the largest international voice carrier and industry leader today. With more than 160 carriers and interconnects located worldwide, XICOMM provides businesses with the necessary and unique tools to grow by connecting with international operators. As a result, XICOMM has become one of the biggest names in the communications and network industry, and is proud to be the most advanced communications and solutions provider in the world.



About XICOMM's Cloud-Switching Services and Solutions

Although XICOMM is known for its telecom services and solutions, the team also specializes in cloud-switching services and technology for businesses. As the demand for a secure and easily accessible server increases, businesses are looking for help with moving to the "cloud".



Cloud servers were originally designed to keep up with every-day business needs of communicating and sharing large amounts of information and data, including files and documents. As a result, cloud-switching services are becoming an even more valuable for businesses rather than cloud-computing simply due to the availability, accessibility, and high cost of technology. Businesses that are looking for guidance on moving their systems "to the cloud" are looking for a safe, secure, comprehensive and cost-effective infrastructure to store, transfer, and share all of their data, files, and applications.



As a result, many businesses have found it easier and more convenient to partner with a third party cloud-switching services provider to help them ease into "the cloud" and to boost accessibility and performance. The XICOMM team has spent years developing and perfecting its cloud-switching services infrastructure. Today XICOMM now provides small- and medium-sized businesses cloud-switching services and solutions with impressive uptimes.



All in all, from cloud switching to high-powered networks, XICOMM provides a wealth of services and innovative solutions that meet business' networking and communication needs.



