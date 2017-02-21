XICOMM Provides Impressive Cloud-Switching Services and Solutions

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/21/2017 --XICOMM, LLC is the largest international voice carrier and an industry leader in the communications, technology, and telecom market today. XICOMM continues to grow and expand its services and offerings in order to continue to provide innovative solutions for businesses and companies worldwide. From networking solutions to providing businesses with the necessary and unique tools to grow by connecting with operators located all over the world, XICOMM remains one of the biggest names in the communications and network industry.



As an industry leader and large service provider, the team at XICOMM knows that the digital world and networking is constantly shifting and changing, which can be challenging for small- and medium-sized businesses to keep up with market demands and the competition. XICOMM is constantly developing its range of digital solutions ranging from expanding the global telecom gateway to cloud switching services.



About XICOMM, LLC

XICOMM, LLC was first established in San Francisco, California in 2008. In less than a decade, XICOMM has grown into an international wholesale voice carrier that has helped thousands of small- and medium-sized businesses all over the world today grow their organizations by expanding their networks and providing them with network services and solutions designed to make a difference.



XICOMM operates with more than 160 carriers and interconnects all over the world and is a known industry leader in Africa, Middle East, and South and Pacific Asia. As a result, the XICOMM infrastructure has grown and become the most advanced communications and solutions provider in the world.



About XICOMM's Cloud-Switching Services and Solutions

Although XICOMM is mainly recognized as the global telecom gateway by offering businesses with connections to operators all over the world, XICOMM also offers cloud-switching services and technology.



Cloud servers were originally established to keep up with business needs and demands of loading and downloading large amounts of data. As cloud computing technology becomes outdated, cloud-switching services are growing in demand and becoming a valuable solution for businesses looking for guidance in moving their systems to the cloud. Additionally, cloud-switching services provides businesses with an all-in-one, cost-effective infrastructure.



All in all, it is becoming increasingly important for business' cloud systems to function properly. Businesses that take advantage of using a third-party cloud provider's systems gives them more freedom, flexibility, accessibility for better performance and lower, and a more cost-effective and efficient infrastructure and process.



The XICOMM team has spent years developing and perfecting its infrastructure. As a result of this effort, XICOMM now has datacenters located all over the globe, which enables them to provide small- and medium-sized businesses cloud-switching services and solutions with impressive uptimes. From cloud switching to high-powered networks, XICOMM provides a wealth of services and innovative solutions that meet business' networking needs.



To learn more about XICOMM, LLC California, communications and network services and solutions, including cloud switching, contact the team today located at the headquarters in California by calling 415-839-1027.



Visitors are encouraged to submit their queries via the online request form, or by emailing the team at info@xicomm.com.