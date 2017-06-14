XICOMM Provides Prime VoIP Connections

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2017 --Although the telecom market has changed considerably in the last decade, it continues to be at the core for growth and new innovations. Voice-over Internet Protocol (VoIP) is one area of communications that has shifted from communicating via a landline connection to a digital network, and is also an example of how the telecom market has expanded exponentially.



XICOMM, LLC is an international voice carrier that has taken shape and dominated the telecom industry in less than a decade. XICOMM continues to grow and expand in size, services, and global networking solutions to not only keep up with the constantly changing industry but to also help businesses of all shapes and sizes to further grow and develop.



Today Xicomm is one of the largest global VoIP wholesale carriers supporting origination and termination services to different telecommunication carriers, guaranteeing fast, reliable, and high-quality services and connections.



About XICOMM

XICOMM was first registered in San Francisco, California in 2008 with the goal to launch their first dedicated network to become an international wholesale voice carrier. Today, XICOMM is interconnected with over 160 carriers all over the world, and transmits over 5 million minutes of voice traffic per day. As a result of their research, significant improvements to equipment and technology, and rapid expansion, XICOMM has become an industry leader in Africa, the Middle East, south and pacific Asia and the United States.



In addition to being the largest global wholesale voice carrier, and in an effort to keep up with consumer demands, XICOMM has also become the largest global VoIP carrier. As the telecom market evolves, the team at XICOMM understands the need to remain competitive and continue to provide advanced communication methods and technology solutions to businesses all over the globe.



Although there are a number of voice carriers in the game that are competing for the top, what sets XICOMM apart from their competitors is their extreme focus on providing unique and sophisticated customer service and their drive to exceed customers' expectations in the most strategic ways.



XICOMM goes above and beyond to provide customers with a combination of solutions that involve state-of-the-art technology, comprehensive business experience, exceptional services and competitive prices.



About VoIP Services

The market for VoIP has grown significantly over the last decade. VoIP is commonly used in businesses, enterprises, and even in residential homes. In today's world, competitive carriers are trying to keep up with exploding technology and appealing to a wide customer base.



With their global presence and solid partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the industry, such as T-Mobile, Orange, and Airtel, XICOMM is in an excellent position to provide advanced VoIP services, allowing businesses to connect with other operators worldwide through a reliable and fast service.



