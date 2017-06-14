XICOMM Provides Quality, Efficient, and Ethical Innovative Services

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 06/14/2017 --The digital economy has changed considerably in the last decade and has significantly impacted society and the ways we live and conduct business. Although technology has streamlined and automated many repetitive tasks, and has made our lives easier and has streamlined communication, technology certainly isn't without its controversy. As a result, many companies in the telecom industry have established technological ethics.



As a global leader in the telecom industry, XICOMM, LLC has maintained a solid presence through the evolutionary phases of the digital economy. Although technology continues to change every day, XICOMM also continues to grow and expand their team and knowledge to not only further develop their innovative networking solutions but to also remain a technologically ethic company.



About XICOMM

Before launching their first dedicated network, XICOMM first got their start as a small entity in San Francisco, California in 2008. In just under a decade, XICOMM achieved their goal of becoming the largest international voice carrier. XICOMM is interconnected with over 160 carriers all over the world, transmits over 5 million minutes of voice traffic per day, and is also an industry leader in regions such as Africa, the Middle East, south and pacific Asia and, most recently, the United States.



In addition to continuously researching, testing, re-testing and improving their technology, equipment, and services, the team at XICOMM also continues to abide by their technological ethics, ensuring quality, efficiency, and safety for all customers and businesses.



XICOMM believes that part of their success can be attributed to their dedication and commitment to putting their customers first. By providing unique and sophisticated customer service, XICOMM is able to exceed customers' expectations in the most strategic and innovative ways possible. XICOMM takes customer service a step further by providing customers worldwide with a combination of efficient solutions and state-of-the-art technology.



About XICOMM's Innovative Services

As the telecom market continues to evolve and shift with the most recent technological changes, and as competitive carriers try to keep up with exploding technology, controversies surrounding the practice and use of technology will likely continue. However, the principal themes of XICOMM is technological ethics and innovative services, which means the team at XICOMM goes above and beyond to ensure that customers receive high-quality and efficient services.



Along with their impressive global presence and reputation, XICOMM has also formed several key partnerships with some of the biggest brands in the telecom industry, such as T-Mobile, Orange, and Airtel, just to name a few. The team at XICOMM believes that their partnerships have provided them the necessary support to continue to offer unique, high-quality, and efficient services to an extensive customer base.



Contact:



To learn more about XICOMM, LLC California, their high-quality and innovative network services and solutions, and how the team can help businesses grow by connecting with a reputable service provider, contact the team today.



Callers are welcome to contact XICOMM's headquarters in California by calling 415-839-1027. Visitors are also encouraged to complete the online request form, or by emailing the team at info@xicomm.com.