XICOMM Secures Future in Telecom with AI Technology

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 07/26/2017 --Artificial intelligence (AI) is making its way through many industries as more companies invest in technology. In fact, reports from 2016 predicted that corporate investments in AI technology would increase to 300 percent in 2017. As a result, AI technology has become a serious conversation across various industry sectors worldwide—and the telecom industry is one of them. The telecom industry is considering AI technology to help deliver a better customer experience through improved network performance and reliability.



As we have seen earlier this year, XICOMM is already investing in state-of-the-art technology, putting a sharper focus on network security, VoIP services, and a faster, quality connection.



As an experienced voice carrier and service provider, the team at XICOMM understands the demand for a secure network and a quality connection. Therefore, in addition to investing in improved technology, XICOMM is also considering implementing AI technology to improve the customer experience as well as to drive new, innovative business strategies.



About XICOMM

XICOMM, LLC is a world-renowned international voice carrier and network provider. XICOMM specializes in providing businesses with the tools, network, and technology needed to grow and expand their businesses with the help and availability of high-powered digital and network solutions.



XICOMM, LLC first launched in San Francisco, California in 2008 as a small telecommunications company. In less than a decade, the XICOMM team developed and launched their own network, which put them on the map and changed the face of the company. As a result, XICOMM's infrastructure became more advanced, earning XICOMM the reputation of the most advanced communications and solutions provider.



XICOMM currently has data centers located all over the world, and operates with more than 160 carriers, becoming industry leaders in Africa, the Middle East, and south and pacific Asia.



AI Technology in Telecom



Although AI technology has been around since the 1950s, used mainly in government operations, it quickly taking shape and impacting everyday life. Companies are aware of the benefits of AI technology and are currently investing a great deal of time and resources to make AI technology work for them.



The telecom industry is researching various AI technologies to see how they can leverage them for a better customer experience. Some of the AI technologies that will likely make an impact on telecom include Self-optimizing networks (SON), Software defined networks (SDN), and Network function virtualization (NFV). These AI technologies are designed to expand network limits for operators by giving them more control over network software, and also increase traffic diversity through networks, allowing businesses and providers to become more sophisticated.



An Improvement in Network and Process



As mentioned above, telecom operators, including XICOMM are still in the beginning stages of investing and developing AI technology to make it work for them and to improve networks. Additionally, the European Telecommunications Standards Institute (ETSI) is currently examining how to alter networks so that they can be adjusted based on users' needs, environmental conditions, and business goals.



All in all, XICOMM's goals behind implementing AI technology are to configure networks to meet customer demands by improving network quality and connections while also reducing costs.



