XICOMM Sponsors Another Successful Europe GCCM 2017 Event

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/15/2017 --XICOMM, LLC, the international voice carrier from San Francisco, California recently attended Europe GCM 2017 at the end of February in London. By attending this conference, the team at XICOMM had many opportunities to connect with new and existing partners in the industry, and even take their relationships to the next level.



XICOMM was also a platinum sponsor for the tenth annual Europe GCCM 2017. Being a reputable member of the carrier community, and the largest international voice carrier, XICOMM attends this event each year and plays a crucial role in bringing the telecommunications community and industry closer together.



About XICOMM

XICOMM, LLC is a large international voice carrier that offers innovative solutions in cloud computing, interconnections, global gateways and a wealth of advanced networking solutions. XICOMM was originally established in San Francisco, California in 2008. In less than ten years, XICOMM has grown to become a global voice carrier giant, and has also become a significant industry leader in Africa, the Middle East, and south and Pacific Asia.



The team at XICOMM was a platinum sponsor at this year's Europe GCCM because the team believes in the knowledge, understanding, networking and solid connections are key to helping smaller businesses grow, expanding market reach, and connecting with larger entities, carriers, and operators all over the world. XICOMM is proud to be able to provide this support.



About Europe GCCM 2017

Europe GCCM is an annual two-day event put on by the Carrier Community (Global Telecom Club) with the mission to educate and provide networking opportunities to members and other entities within the telecommunications community. Every year the event is attended by over 450 delegates, over 200 companies, and is represented by over 40 countries, all from voice, data, SMS, mobile, VAS, cable, satellite and data centers.



Europe GCCM is an exclusive telecom operator event designed specifically for service providers that operate all over the world. In 2017, over 900 wholesale members representing over 450 telecom operators are expected to attend.



Europe GCCM 2017 was surely a successful event. There were hundreds of casual networking events, panels, and leisure activities all within a private, casual, and relaxed networking environment. From face-to-face business meetings, networking sessions, and other activities, the main goal and mission behind this event was focused on the importance and value of networking. In fact, more than 8,000 business meetings were arranged during GCCM 2017, making this event one of the biggest and most successful yet.



XICOMM is already looking forward to and planning for next year's GCCM event. Details for GCCM 2018 will be released by the end of 2017.



