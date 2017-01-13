XICOMM's Key Partners in the Carrier Community

San Francisco, CA -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/13/2017 --Although XICOMM, LLC has only been in operation since 2008, they have quickly grown into an international company, expanded their customer base, and have become the biggest wholesale voice carrier and provider, and even a name that customers have grown to recognize and trust.



About XICOMM

XICOMM, LLC was founded and established in 2008 in San Francisco, California. In less than a decade XICOMM has become the leading telecommunications solution provider for businesses and even private residences all over the world.



Although the company wasn't officially founded until 2008, XICOMM has been designing and maintaining VOIP networks for small and medium size businesses and companies all over the world since 2003. It is through their experience and knowledge coupled with their innovative thinking that have powered them to become an international provider.



XICOMM has operations and network infrastructures set up and installed in the United States, Canada, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. XICOMM also offers Internet and voice services for both private users, small- and medium-sized businesses, and even large enterprises. XICOMM also delivers communications services to more than 160 carriers worldwide, allowing them to become one of the most advanced and global communications and solutions providers.



Key Partners in Success



Although the XICOMM team is comprised by a dynamic group of young engineers and marketers who are highly experienced and knowledgeable in network and communications solutions, but they can't take all of the credit. XICOMM ensures that they owe a great deal of their success to their key partners. XICOMM's key partners include some of the biggest names in communications today, such as T-Mobile, Orange, and Airtel, just to name a few.



XICOMM's five-star team and key partners go above and beyond to ensure that all services and solutions provided to customers are compliant with market standards, and that the company adheres to and maintains their technological ethics and innovative services as their principal theme.



The XICOMM team and their key partners also work to provide the very best communications and network services and solutions that not only meet customers' needs and even exceed their expectations, but to also help businesses grow. By working with a reputable and international communications provider, businesses are able to connect with networks and other businesses all over the world, enabling them to grow and expand and reach their goals. The team at XICOMM goes above and beyond to understand the needs and goals of each customer, and to provide them individualized and personalized solutions that truly make a difference.



