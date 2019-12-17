XIMIVOGUE Opens New Franchise Store in Armenia in September 2019

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2019 --A magnificent opening ceremony for XIMIVOGUE's new franchise store is held in Armenia on September 15. For this international franchising brand, this is one more step on the road of occupying the global market.



Before the opening ceremony, XIMIVOGUE has already teamed up with social media such as Facebook and Instagram to extend the promotion worldwide. What's more, this international franchising brand also invites some famous DJ and cyber-celebrity to warm up the ceremony. On the occasion of the ceremony, both the delicious food and the exciting lucky draw activity arouse customers' enthusiasm and engagement to the fullest.



The store is located in a busy commercial street in the urban area of Yerevan, the capital of Armenia. Since the street is always bustling with people, the footfall of the international franchising store of XIMIVOGUE is massive and unparalleled.



Around the store there are basically restaurants and hotels, which reflects the consumption level of the location is above the medium standard. Next to the store is a bank that is convenient for customers to draw money when an emergency occurs. Moreover, a university town is only 2 km away from the international franchising store.



It is the exquisite decoration and the fashionable layout of the store that attract many residents, especially the college students from the university town. To these students, the cheap-but-chic products such as accessories, toys and stationery not only fulfill their purchase needs, but also provide them with a pleasing and relaxing shopping experience.



Since XIMIVOGUE began franchising in 2016, it's seen considerable growth every year. So far, this famous international franchising brand has opened over 1600 stores all over the world. Each store of XIMIVOGUE has an annual turnover reaching 1.8 billion RMB. Besides, XIMIVOGUE also establishes a global business network covering more than 80 countries.



In spite of the growing business profit, XIMIVOGUE still opens up low cost franchise opportunities to new participants and franchisees. For one thing, this international franchising brand enables franchisees to provide customers with 7000 fast fashion products with a beautiful appearance at a relatively low price.



For another, the innovative experts and the superior service team can offer franchisees some useful and professional guidance. This will save the franchisee especially a green hand a lot of time and energy on the business operation. In short, XIMIVOGUE believes that, no matter the existing franchisees or the new franchisees, they will provide further impetus for its international franchising goal.



XIMIVOGUE is an international franchising brand with three years of experience in providing fast fashion products for customers. These years have witnessed the achievement and the success of this international franchising brand. It has built a robust business network covering Australia, Algeria, Bulgaria, Brazil, China, Cambodia, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary and other countries and regions. Equipped with a 50000 square meters warehouse, XIMIVOGUE has a massive production capacity to meet the market demand. It is the high-quality products and superior services that earn this company a good reputation across the world.



