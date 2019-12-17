XIMIVOGUE Opens New Franchise Store in Bulgaria

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2019 --These two months have witnessed the winter wind sweeping around Bulgaria, but that's not the most significant thing during the season. A wind of household fashion has swept through Bulgaria for XIMIVOGUE had its first variety franchise store opened here.



XIMIVOGUE has been adept at designing and selling the delicate and glamorous little household stuff. The new XIMIVOGUE variety store is located in the negative second floor of The Mall, one of the four shopping malls in Sofia. The Mall frequently sells the products of jewelry and electronic products; among them, XIMIVOGUE has strong price advantages and unique competitiveness.



Talking about the location selection, the local manager and franchiser leader of XIMIVOUE said that, there are office buildings and high-end residential areas near the Mall. Office white-collar workers come to eat and hang around the Mall during weekdays. And the opening of a supermarket chain brings even more people. Many families tend to shop in the Mall on weekends. That's how this situation ensures the crowd traffic and high consumption capacity.



Objective advantages are one thing, XIMIVOGUE's sincerity towards the local customers is another. As an opening-up campaign for the novel franchise business store, XIMIVOGUE has put up posters, flyers to create a jubilant atmosphere. Customers would feel a sense of festival celebration as long as they dug themselves into XIMIVOGUE. Moreover, a large number of vouchers have been sent out to give as much promotion to the customers as possible. During the opening-up days, all the customers are satisfied with their experience in Bulgaria XIMIVOGUE. Most of them enjoyed themselves during the crazy shopping.



Reasonable price, reliable quality as well as sincere attitude towards customers are those keys lying in XIMIVOGUE'S successful stories. Gaining all the reputation has not been a stop to XIMIVOGUE. It remains modest to welcome people who are interested in joining in their franchising business to together win a broader recognition and success. Let's hope a brighter future for XIMIVOGUE.



About XIMIVOGUE

With a firm foundation of Korean design, XIMIVOGUE is a fast-fashion general merchandise brand with over 7,000 products covering eight categories, integrated with the quality, price, creativity, design, supply, and sales. It continuously develops cost-effective products with high quality, dedicating to delivering happiness, and surprise to global consumers.



With over 1,600 franchise stores opening in 84 countries and regions all over the world, XIMIVOGUE now possesses a warehouse with over 50,000 square meters, more than 1,000 suppliers, and more than 8,000 workers in 8 operating centers. It's still awaiting the new partners from all around the world.



