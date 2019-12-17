XIMIVOGUE Opens New Franchise Store in Dominica

Guangzhou, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/17/2019 --With the ambitious goal for the world market, this autumn, XIMIVOGUE has put its first Dominica franchise store into practice. This is viewed to be a flourishing turning point to the Dominican household items market.



The variety store is located in a luxury shopping mall in the center of Santo Domingo, the capital of Dominica. This is a shopping mall attracting most elite people; thus, it enjoys high consumption. As for XIMIVOGUE, it is situated at the elevator entrance on the third floor of the shopping mall. The whole storey sells luxury brands. Among them, products and prices of XIMIVOGUE are competitive. The consumer groups are mainly comprised of young women and family members, who own a relatively high purchasing power.



As a unique campaign during the new opening-up, XIMIVOGUE has giving out mobile phone shells for free as special gifts to those new customers. By the way, the online advertisement is proved to be a successful one; for it aroused great interest among young people, driving them to hang out in this typical glamorous variety store.



Among all the household items and daily products, customers fancy the bags and gifts most, for they are sold at reasonable prices with fashionable design. What's more, those home decoration products are welcomed by family customers as well. The simple and elegant designs cater to Dominican customers.



The market has always proved to be excellent for XIMIVOGUE. With only one month's sales, XIMIVOGUE has won the heart of the clients in Dominica for its attractive price. It shares a broad and hot market in Dominica. For now, the sales performance of XIMIVOGUE Dominican franchise store is said to be on the top lists of the worldwide branches. XIMIVOGUE is going to embrace broader and larger market with this strong competitiveness, and it gives out a warm welcome to those who would like to join in to be the franchisees.



