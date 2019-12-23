XIMIVOGUE Opens New Franchise Store in Qatar in September 2019

Guangdong, China -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/23/2019 --A grand opening ceremony for XIMIVOGUE's new franchise store is held in Qatar on September 4th. For this international franchising brand, the ceremony is one step more to achieve its global franchise goal.



This new franchise store lies on a medium-sized shopping mall in Doha, the capital of Qatar. As this shopping mall is always bustling with people, who are mostly tourists, the footfall is considerable and unparalleled. What's more, there are many schools nearby, which means that most of the visitors and the customers are the youth as well as parents. Obviously, there is a sustainable high level of consumption for this shopping mall.



As a forward-looking international franchising brand, XIMIVOGUE sets its sights on the most favorable location in the shopping mall. For one thing, the store is close to the main entrance of the mall. Compared with other stores around the doorway, XIMIVOGUE 's franchise store has a significant advantage over them, that is, the relatively low price.



For another, this international franchising store is near one supermarket in the shopping mall. Although the price of products of the supermarket is also low, the display and the decoration of XIMIVOGUE's store are way better than that of the supermarket. It is the advantageous location of the international franchising store that prepares the ground for the massive visitors and the future sound revenue.



As XIMIVOGUE accesses the fast fashion product market in Qatar, the cheap-but-chic products quickly earn local people's attention and favor. In particular, makeup, bags, gifts, household products, sunglasses are heavily marketed. When the back-to-school season comes, the stationery from XIMIVOGUE is the top pick for students.



In spite of the growing popularity, XIMIVOGUE still strives to make its way into the global market. On average, two stores of XIMIVOGUE are settled. Now there are about 1600 stores of XIMIVOGUE in the world. So far, the annual turnover of each XIMIVOGUE's international franchising store has reached 1.8 billion RMB.



As the brand image of XIMIVOGUE improves, this international franchising brand plans to welcome more capable franchisees to join this global business. On the one hand, each franchise store can provide customers with more than 7,000 fast fashion products at competitive prices. This offers customers not only a diversified selection of products, but also a pleasing shopping experience.



On the other hand, senior supervisors and service teams from XIMIVOGUE are ready to assist franchisees with their business by offering useful advice and supplying advanced corporation management system. In short, XIMIVOGUE is definitely a recommended international franchising brand for people who want to invest in the fast fashion industry.



About XIMIVOGUE

XIMIVOGUE is an international franchising brand with three years of experience in providing fast fashion products for customers. It has built a robust business network covering Australia, Algeria, Bulgaria, Brazil, China, Cambodia, Canada, Colombia, Egypt, Hungary and other countries and regions. Equipped with a 50000 square meters warehouse, XIMIVOGUE has a massive production capacity to meet the market demand. It is the high-quality products and superior services that earn this company a good reputation across the world.



Media Contact

Company Name: Guangzhou Xibin Trading Co., Ltd.

Address: 18F, International Finance Center, Guangzhou, China

Email: info@ximiso.com

Phone: +86-20-666-00099

Website: https://www.ximiso.com