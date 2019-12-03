Xist2 Web Design Now Offers Free Webinars as Well as Updated Blog Posts for Interested Clients

Faringdon, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/03/2019 --As a web development and design service, Xist2 Web Design has always been able to provide its clients with precisely what they require, and no project is too big nor too small, and no challenge is too daunting nor difficult. The company not only specialises in website design but also website development and other key services that include Zoho CRM and digital marketing. Today, Xist2 satisfies even more clients with its newly-updated blog as well as its free webinars, which anyone can join.



UNITED KINGDOM, 2019 – Xist2 Web and Brand Design has always remained focused on the complete satisfaction of its clients, and this is one reason why it has already garnered a consistent reputation among businesses in the Oxford area. The services offered by Xist2 are varied indeed, but it has always stood out for its website design service as well as its website development expertise. Aside from this, Xist2 has recently begun offering Zoho CRM services, which has already proven to be extremely useful for clients wanting to revamp and enhance their CRM capabilities.



Today, Xist2 Web and Brand Design enhances its clients' satisfaction even further with a number of free webinar offers, which clients can easily sign up for on the Xist2 website. Additionally, Xist2's blog now contains much more useful insights and information, as well.



For clients interested in signing up for the free webinars offered by Xist2, all they have to do is visit the Xist2 website and fill in the webinar form with their name, email address, and company name, and they can take advantage of the latest information and updates on the industry. These free webinars are held every month, and they cover all aspects related to marketing. Xist2 has already tackled a broad range of topics, including how to develop and design a comprehensive marketing strategy as well as how to take advantage of Google Analytics, and these webinars have indeed helped clients gain better insight in the marketing sector and how they can strengthen their efforts and approach as well.



Apart from its free webinars, Xist2 also has its own blog, which is continuously updated with the best information on a variety of topics. The Xist2 blog also covers everything from SEO for beginners to social media platforms, technical typography, and a lot more.



About Xist2

Xist2 takes pride in the fact that it is one of the most respected website design and development companies in the area of Oxford, and it has provided premier guidance and assistance to numerous clients in various sectors, including the hospitality sector, the events sector, the corporate services sector, and a lot more. To get the latest details and info on this Oxford web design company, visit the company's site.