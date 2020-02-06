Xist2's Graphic Design Services Now Include Animations and Video, Branding, and More

Faringdon, England -- (ReleaseWire) -- 02/06/2020 --Xist2 has been a leading player in digital services for years, and its expertise has already been proven time and again. With Xist2's help, numerous companies have been able to get a stronger and more robust presence online as well as boost their sales and reputation. When it comes to graphic design, Xist2 is proud to say that its services now include animations and video as well as branding, aside from standard graphic design and print and illustration.



UNITED KINGDOM, 2020 – Businesses are in the fiercest competition today to get noticed and stay relevant in the digital world, and no one knows and understands this better than Xist2. Xist2 has been at the forefront of digital marketing, website design and development, and graphic design for years, and its expertise is second to none in terms of helping companies achieve their digital goals.



At Xist2, clients can take advantage of a whole host of services geared towards a stronger and more lucrative presence in the digital world, and these services include website development and design, graphic design, digital marketing, and Zoho CRM. Since 2005, Xist2 has been a partner of numerous companies wanting to get ahead of their competition, and Xist2 is composed of some of the most skilled and experienced developers, designers, project managers, and technical experts around. Its approach is to work side by side with its clients, and this has produced fantastic results indeed.



Today, Xist2 has revved up its graphic design services, offering not only graphic and print design but also animations and video as well as branding and illustration. For its animations and video services, Xist2 offers the use of 'moving media' in the best sense, creating animations and videos which can engage as well as inspire and encourage viewers to act. Xist2 makes use of some of the leading tools in the industry, including Premiere, Cinema4D, and After Effects, and its services in motion design extend to video editing, sound editing, 2D and 3D animation, and a lot more. It also works closely with a number of skilled voice-over artists and videographers, producing quality results that meet all its clients' expectations.



Xist2 also provides illustration services in its graphic design services, and with this, Xist2 can offer bespoke and fully-customised digital and freehand illustrations. Its branding expertise is also highly-commendable, with logo design and branding guidelines and the establishment of a brand voice and culture for businesses.



About Xist2

