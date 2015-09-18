National Harbor, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 09/18/2015 --Concussion care now has a platform for a corporation to effectively "co-sponsor concussion care," and set into motion a domino effect that will ultimately benefit millions of athletes playing contact sports, according to Steve Lewis, CEO of XLNTbrain LLC.



"We've created a pilot effort with Michigan's High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) where a sponsoring organization could find recognition and reward for helping thousands of athletes preserve their brain health," said Lewis, who has led several large multinational corporations through business development, branding and channel management restructuring. "Nobody has captured the state-wide concussion market from a sponsorship or co-branding perspective."



According to Lewis, state high school athletic associations are well suited to lead the way to improve athlete health and safety setting standards in concussion recognition and care.



Through a collaborative effort between the MHSAA, XLNTbrain will provide its full suite of advanced concussion care protocols in a Pilot Program to the MHSAA for the 2015-16 school year. With the goal of offering the solution to the 300K MHSAA athletes, the programs starts with over 30 schools and approximately 10,000 student athletes at a highly-subsidized rate.



Instead of charging the typical annual subscription rate per school or student, XLNTbrain will provide the entire service, seeking a corporate partner to reap the co-sponsorship and branding benefits. These typically would include powerful customer/patent acquisition economics, corporate goodwill and social responsibility benefits, among others."The MHSAA is certainly a leader in this regard as it attempts to provide the highest benefit to its athletes at the lowest cost to budget-constrained schools," Lewis said. "By structuring the state program as a sponsored opportunity, athletes get the necessary treatment, while the sponsors gain a captured audience of potential patients or clients."



Lewis said there is significant economic value for sponsors seeking customer/patient acquisition. For example, an insurance company, healthcare provider, or other type, would gain new patients inexpensively because the cost of the program is so relatively low compared to the lifetime value of a customer in one of the sponsor categories.



"A national pharmacy or insurance company could be position themselves as solving the youth sports concussion problem one state at a time," said Lewis, who admitted this idea came from a brain-storming session with a superstar sports agent. "Of course, the corporate social responsibility return to a sponsor, even a Foundation, are tremendous and fit well into the growing trend of doing well while doing good."



Lewis also said the campaign can be molded to meet the goals of the co-sponsor for the most effective impact, and be incorporated throughout the online, mobile and spectator audiences.



"Almost any state could embark on this type of program. The rationale being: Most states tell schools that they should implement concussion protocols. Yet, they don't give them a particular set of options on how to exactly accomplish the desired outcomes of athlete health and compliance with state laws in a standardized fashion. In applying measurement standards, data suitable for advancement of the science related to concussions, TBI and other brain health issues can be aggregated and mined."



"The concussion management space is competitive even in its embryonic stage," said Lewis, "but I think our fully featured nine step protocol competes favorably in the market." Other states believed to be well positioned to implement similar programs would include Illinois, Connecticut, Massachusetts, California and Ohio.



Commencing immediately, athletes from the pilot Michigan schools will be entered into the XLNTbrain Sport™ system to begin the new concussion pilot, which includes awareness education process that complies with state laws, an advanced concussion baseline test and other protocols to detect concussion risk and help with return to game play decisions.



XLNTbrain Sport™ includes:



- State compliant video education that requires taking a quiz to acknowledge understanding

- Neuro-cognitive baseline testing that includes an emotional reactivity component

- Balance testing included at baseline through post-injury recovery

- Smartphone mobile sideline assessment app

- Return-to-play recovery protocol

- Automated reporting to parents, and designated medical personnel



About XLNTbrain

XLNTbrain Sport™ provides online and mobile concussion management protocols incorporating many of the best-practices and standards established by several industry organizations including the guidelines set by the National Athletic Trainers Association and American Academy of Neurology. XLNTbrain is a proud sponsor of MomsTEAM Institute and SmartTeams™. Schedule a demonstration or obtain more information by calling (703) 675-1857 or emailing info@xlntbrain.com.



About MHSAA

MHSAA is a private, not-for-profit corporation of voluntary membership by over 1,500 public and private middle, junior and senior high schools which exists to develop common rules for athletic eligibility and competition. Member schools participate in MHSAA tournaments, which attract approximately 1.6 million spectators each year.