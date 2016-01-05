National Harbor, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 01/05/2016 --XLNTbrain has secured former NFL offensive lineman Tony Mandarich to speak on behalf of the sports concussion management system during the College Football Playoff National Championship Game on Monday, January 11, 2016 during a media interview tour leading up to the kickoff.



A 1988 All-American for the Michigan State University Spartans, Mandarich will be onsite in Scottsdale, Arizona speaking with local, and national media at the "Audio Avenue," providing game commentary, as well as revealing his concussion experiences as associated with XLNTbrain.



- The first interview with Tony Mandarich is set to occur LIVE on SiriusXM College Sports Nation, hosted by former UCLA Coach Rick Neuheisel and Chris Childers.



Mandarich is perhaps best known for being "the best offensive line prospect ever," by Sports Illustrated in 1989. He came into the league as the second overall draft pick by the Green Bay Packers.



"With concussions being so prominent and affecting so many people on and off the field, I'm glad to be affiliated with this advanced concussion system. From what I've experienced with concussions personally, and what XLNTbrain is doing, I think we could play a big role in helping the problem go away," said Mandarich, who played for the Packers until 1998.



After his playing days, Mandarich's story has been well-documented for overcoming painkiller addiction and alcoholism, which are unfortunately common conditions among former NFL players. He also penned, "My Dirty Little Secrets — Steroids, Alcohol & God" in 2009 to help others struggling with these issues. Based in Scottsdale, Mandarich is also a professional photographer with an extensive library, and related services at http://www.TonyMandarich.com.



About XLNTbrain LLC

XLNTbrain LLC provides XLNTbrain Sport™, an online and mobile concussion management protocol designed by neurologist Harry Kerasidis, MD, author of "Concussion-ology: Redefining Sports Concussion Management For All Levels". XLNTbrain Sport™ provides necessary sports concussion compliance for new statewide laws, and a demo of the online tool designed for athletic trainers, clinicians, medical professionals, and others providing concussion-related care can be scheduled now by calling 814-934-1994 or emailing info@xlntbrain.com.



XLNTbrain Sport™ incorporates many of the best-practices and standards established by several industry organizations including the guidelines set by the National Athletic Trainers Association and American Academy of Neurology. XLNTbrain is a proud sponsor of MomsTEAM Institute and SmartTeams™.