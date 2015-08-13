National Harbor, MD -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/13/2015 --The Michigan High School Athletic Association (MHSAA) is implementing an advanced concussion care trial during the 2015-16 school year for 30 schools and approximately 10,000 student athletes. In partnership with XLNTbrain Sport™, designated individuals from each school will gain access to a comprehensive suite of concussion education, testing, tracking and reporting tools for the athletes throughout the year.



The online software, designed by Harry Kerasidis, MD, provides clinical care guidance based on his 25 years treating thousands of traumatic brain injuries. That's exactly what MHSAA needed, according to Jack Roberts, Executive Director.



"Under MHSAA protocols, the initial removal from play decisions at school-managed venues are made by school-designated personnel. There are not enough medical professionals to cover all the venues where school sports practices occur for all levels of all sports," he said during a video introduction to the school leaders involved in the pilot program. "During the 2015-16 school year, the MHSAA is orchestrating two pilot programs that have the overall objective of bringing more attention to the critically important removal from play process and subsequent reporting and record keeping."



Commencing in early August, athletes from the pilot schools will be entered into the XLNTbrain Sport™ system to begin the concussion awareness education process that complies with state laws. The athletes will then take an advanced concussion baseline test that can be used to assess impairment of brain function after a potential injury, and can be used to help with return to game play decisions.



According to Dr. Kerasidis, the schools will also have a sideline assessment XLNTbrain Mobile App. "We included an objective balance test that relies on smartphone accelerometer technology which is effective in the field during practice and game situations," he said. "Should a concussion injury be suspected, the system automatically generates a notification to parents and medical professionals, and creates a recovery protocol and post-injury tracking so the right people can monitor the athlete's progress. Then, the system assists medical professionals with the all-important return-to-learn and return-to-play clearance."



The subscription-based XLNTbrain Sport™ program is currently being used by teams from youth to professional levels — in all sports especially those with high incidence rates of concussion including football, hockey, soccer and lacrosse.



XLNTbrain Sport™ includes:



- Video education that requires taking a quiz to acknowledge understanding

- Neuro-cognitive baseline testing that includes an emotional reactivity component

- Balance testing included at baseline through post-injury recovery

- Smartphone mobile sideline assessment app

- Return-to-play recovery protocol

- Automated reporting to parents, and designated medical personnel



About XLNTbrain Sport

XLNTbrain Sport™ provides online and mobile concussion management protocols incorporating many of the best-practices and standards established by several industry organizations including the guidelines set by the National Athletic Trainers Association and American Academy of Neurology. XLNTbrain is a proud sponsor of MomsTEAM Institute and SmartTeams™.



Schedule a demonstration or obtain more information by calling 703-675-1857 or emailing info@xlntbrain.com.



About MHSAA

MHSAA is a private, not-for-profit corporation of voluntary membership by over 1,500 public and private middle, junior and senior high schools which exists to develop common rules for athletic eligibility and competition. Member schools participate in MHSAA tournaments, which attract approximately 1.6 million spectators each year.



