Xlteq Announces New Travel Tracker App Launch

London, UK -- (ReleaseWire) -- 04/12/2016 --Xlteq announces the launch of the Travel Tracker app. The app is an easy and quick way to keep a record of day-to-day international travel over months and years. Initially built as a one-off solution for an existing international client, the success of the Travel Tracker app persuaded UK management consultants, Xlteq to further develop and mainstream launch this innovative travel accounting app.



Every year busy businessmen and women or seasoned traveler spend dreaded hours trawling their diaries and travel receipts to report on their travel.



The original commissioning client was Richie Faulkner, the lead guitarist of the heavy metal band, Judas Priest, who asked Xlteq to design and build an easy to use tool to keep accurate records of his travel for his accountant.



"My lifestyle takes me all over the world and it is important to me to maintain a record of days spent in each country. Travel Tracker helps me keep a simple and accurate record of where I am in the world. It's great – it saves me a whole lot of time!" Richie Faulkner - Lead Guitarist for Judas Priest



Key Features of the App:



- Record international travel

- Track country allowances

- Set individual tax years

- Easy calendar entry

- Generate and export reports



Travel tracker is available from the app store.



For more information about the Travel Tracker http://www.internationaltraveltracker.com/.



For media inquiries please contact:

Ann Westwood

M: +44207 060 3713

awestwood@britanniacommunications.com



For general inquiries please contact:

Paul Dean, M: +44203 817 6945

Director, Xlteq Ltd

paul@xlteq.com