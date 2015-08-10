Shavano Park, TX -- (ReleaseWire) -- 08/10/2015 --XmWIREDTV, LLC, which is a global supplier of premier Streaming Media Android Internet TV Boxes, has announced the launch of its newly updated xmWIREDTV Streaming Media TV box player Reseller program. This program allows individuals and companies alike to purchase the devices at discount pricing and effectively set up and grow their own smart streaming media TV box business.



"xmWIREDTV is the leading supplier of premier streaming media HDTV boxes," says Co-Founder Randal Williams. Randal further stated; "There is a $2.2+ Trillion Dollar Streaming Media War Going On; and consumer demand for HDTV streaming media boxes is exploding! Our Streaming Media HDTV Box Player Reseller program is ideal for those people who are interested in generating a "high 5 or 6 figure income", selling products direct to the consumer, building a sales team and generating higher earnings $100 to $300 per sale."



The xmWIREDTV Streaming Media Android® TV is a device that allows people access to over 200,000 different movies and television shows commercial free with no monthly cost. In addition it also includes over 1,000 channels, events and over 500 radio stations which are included for free. What the device combines in live television with the best in streaming media entertainment. Additionally, everything, including shows, movies, news, sports, events, children's shows, events, and much more, are completely unlimited and free with no monthly contracts or per movie fees in HD, 3D and 4K. Finally, this box comes at a onetime only affordable purchase price that man y can afford. This means there is no set-up fee, no monthly subscription or any other hidden charges. Rather, customers simply purchase the streaming media box and they can start enjoying family entertainment for life; it's TV on your time, not the cable company's time.



"We have been highly successful in our business model," adds Randal Williams. "People are amazed and highly interested in streaming television, and our TV boxes make this very easy. Our new reseller program means others are able to get involved in this business without the traditional high investment costs, with a product that they know will sell." Randal Williams also stated; "people are tired of overpriced cable and satellite bills, this is a major reason consumers are excited and purchasing our smart streaming media TV box players."



About XmWIREDTV.com

XmWIREDTV.com offers a tried and tested method of selling the TV box and resellers can now join in on this. Reseller opportunities are available to individuals and businesses alike. They simply purchase the Android TV Box or other devices from XmWIREDTV.com at a discount and sell it through their own methods. This can be done online, in person or in a physical store. They also offer private label streaming media HDTV boxes for those resellers and clients looking for their own brand.



There are other streaming media boxes on the market like vStream TV, uBox Live, JetStream TV and others. What sets xmWIREDTV, LLC apart is their customer, technical staff and online video training combined with the ease of use and user interface. Many of our competitors' just buy and ship boxes from China and sell them on auction sites and provide limited channels, apps and not customer support or training.



Our Streaming Media TV Boxes are very popular, people are starting to see how, for a small investment, they can cut down on their television bills and watch the movies and shows they want, when they want for free. For further information on streaming media TV boxes at home, or becoming a streaming media TV box reseller distributor, please visit xmWIREDTV.com or use the contact details below.