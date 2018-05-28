Haikou, Hainan -- (ReleaseWire) -- 05/28/2018 --Singapore Xingji Blockchain Limited Company is led and created by a professional group with years of rich practical experience in the Internet industry. New blockchain game X-panda is one of their outstanding works. It integrates qualities of play-ability, excellent visual effect and great innovation.



The emergence of bitcoin has brought blockchain technology to people's attention. With the rapid development of blockchain technology, it started to be applicated in many areas. It was pointed out in the white paper < Realizing the Potential of Blockchain>, which was published at the annual meeting in Davos of World Economic Forum, that blockchain will create a more disruptive and revolutionary internet age and generate more opportunities for promoting the creation and trading of social values. Recently, xpanda gmtk, a competitive game based on blockchain technology, stood out and opened a new door for incorporating blockchain technology into the game industry.



In the past 2017, the blockchain industry in China and abroad has experienced explosive development. Capital of all parties tried to enter the market of blockchain. But in the process of building many blockchain projects, a lot of project parties were not familiar with the management of open source software project and ignored the research and development of the core technology of blockchain software, which led to a lack of concurrent support capability of blockchain and made it difficult to realize the application of blockchain. One of the main reasons for this situation is the shortage of talent reserve. According to people familiar with the situation, currently there are only about 100, no more than 200 people who possess the ability of blockchain development in China. In this respect, the emergence of xpanda gmtk has made up the deficiency of blockchain talent shortage.



Xpanda gmtk was developed and launched by Singapore Xingji Blockchain Co., Ltd. It is an emerging enterprise that is blockchain technology oriented. The establishment of the technical team of the company was led by senior advisers of Hainan Institute of Blockchain. This team is led by the CEO of the company, Wang Ruoxin. The leading members include a bunch of experienced people who have been working in the internet industry for many years, such as senior software engineer, Steven Gerrard, Java Script engineer, Ahmad, software development engineer, Anny Brad and etc. The core technical members are mainly the post-85 or post-90 generation. This is an excellent team which is both experienced and technologically innovative. They have rich experiences and possess high level of technology.



The company has been devoting to the research and innovative development of blockchain over the past two years. Xpanda gmtk is a new game product the company created. Xpanda gmtk has been carrying a powerful aura since its birth. It's a phenomenal product in the global game field and the first blockchain competitive game of the world. This is the first time that a game combined blockchain technology with competitive game turning a normal game a blockchain game which integrates entertainment and game values.



In 2018, it is like all flowers are in bloom in the field of blockchain game in China. Laici Dog, Zhaocai Cat, Jiami Rabbit were launched respectively by Baidu, NetEase and Mi, plus CryptoKitties from abroad. These virtual pet games based on blockchain technology have been constantly blowing people's mind. But after the surprise, people actually found these games which seem like fun pretty dull. They cannot attract people's attention without the stunt of blockchain and the support of bitcoin.



About Xpanda Gmtk and Its Develop Team

Xpanda gmtk is of the third generation of blockchain games. It has strong technical support from its developing team which built xpanda gmtk with completely resolving of deficiencies of previous blockchain games and difficulties in the development of the current blockchain game industry, and better interpreting of the trend and direction of the development of blockchain games. Its strong advantage is formed due to the industry strength of the blockchain technical team of Singapore Xingji Blockchain Co., Ltd. The team has the insight into blockchain technology that application of blockchain is the basis of the blockchain industry. It should be defined as being beneficial to the industry with its innovative application and further highlighting the advantages of the industry instead of being a stunt for the promotion of a new game project.