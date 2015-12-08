Xplorer Maps Announces the Release of "THE WORLD" - Hand-Illustrated, Antique Style Map Art

Missoula, MT -- (ReleaseWire) -- 12/08/2015 --World-renowned illustrator Chris Robitaille (and Xplorer Maps co-founder) has rendered this incredibly unique artistic creation featuring many of the planet's most iconic landscapes, historic architecture and indigenous species of the animal kingdom. From the Great Barrier Reef to the Grand Canyon; from the Taj Majal to Stonehenge; and from the African Elephant to the Arctic's great Polar Bears (and so much more in between)….this unique artistic treatment of the World makes this artwork a stunning addition to any home, office or cabin décor.



Xplorer Maps connects people and place one map at a time by using these one-of-a-kind, HAND-DRAWN and HAND-LETTERED illustrated maps to effectively "tell a story". Our goal is to protect and preserve the special places that provide inspiration for the maps as well as make memorable lifetime connections between people and place. As such, a portion of all proceeds from map sales will be donated to the World Wildlife Fund.



Xplorer Maps works diligently to ensure historical and geographic accuracy, educational merit, interpretive engagement, biological diversity and cultural relevance. Every line, letter and icon in this map is drawn entirely by hand; absolutely unique and original.



With uncompromising attention to detail, exquisite world-class artistry and accurate historical reflection, Xplorer Maps is proud to include "The World" in their ever-growing collection of unique illustrated maps featuring destinations worldwide.



This fine art illustrated map of THE WORLD is now available at selected retail shops throughout the country and online at: http://xplorermaps.com/store/product/the-world-map/. Fine art prints are 32" x 24". Limited Edition Giclee Prints are also available.